H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued a series of decisions pertaining to the appointment of senior officials across Dubai Government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Decision No. (20) of 2024 appointing Naeema Abdullah Hassan Mohammed Ahli as CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment. The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Decision No. (22) of 2024 pertaining to the secondment of Ali Mohammed Ali Belrasheed Al Ketbi from Dubai Police, appointing him as a CEO of Dubai Government Workshop. The decision is effective from 12th January 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Decision No. (23) of 2024, appointing Obaid Saif Mohammed Karaa Al Nuaimi as CEO of Aviation Security and Accident Investigation at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.