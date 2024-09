H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, departed today for an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Leading a high-level delegation, His Highness is set to meet with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, as well as several senior officials, to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.