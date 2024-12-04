Muscat – Muscat governorate has issued an advisory for camping enthusiasts, outlining regulations to ensure a safe and environmentally friendly experience during the winter months. The guidelines apply to camping in tents and caravans, with restrictions and penalties in place to maintain order and protect the environment.

According to the advisory, camping for more than 48 hours requires a permit. Campers must pay a mandatory insurance fee of RO100 for a seven-day permit, which can be renewed. Campsites are restricted to designated areas specified by the municipality, ensuring they are at least 10m from beaches and 5m apart from one another. Camps must also be set up away from fishing zones and security-prohibited areas.

Permitted campsites must comply with technical standards. Campers are required to display their licence number on a visible board, organise parking and entry/exit points, and use noise-regulated generators. The use of heavy machinery for site preparation is not allowed, and licences cannot be transferred to other individuals.

Campers are expected to adhere to etiquette and public moral standards. Safety and security equipment must be readily available at the site, and fencing should not obstruct visibility. The use of lasers or upward-pointing lights is strictly prohibited.

To preserve the environment, campers must keep their sites clean, avoid damaging crops or wild plants, and refrain from burning waste or altering the natural landscape. Fires or grilling on beaches and green areas are not allowed, and mobile restrooms must meet hygiene standards.

Violations of the regulations carry significant penalties. Camping without a permit will result in a fine of RO200, with repeat offenders being removed from the site immediately. Additional violations, such as improper site use or environmental damage, will incur a fine of RO50.

Muscat’s winter camping guidelines aim to strike a balance between enjoying nature and protecting it for future generations. Campers are encouraged to follow the rules to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all.

