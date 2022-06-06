Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, stressed the depth of the historical strategic relations between the GCC and Egypt, praising the important role of Egypt in promoting security and stability in the region and defending Arab affairs.



This came during hosting a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farouk today at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and means to support and enhance them in various fields, in light of the MOU signed between the two sides in February 2022, and the importance of activating its provisions in all fields to serve common interests.



The Secretary-General, who also reviewed developments and issues of mutual concern in the regional and international arenas, praised Egypt’s efforts in supporting the truce in Yemen and supporting all efforts that aim to ensure security and stability and end the conflict in Yemen.