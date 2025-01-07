The population of the GCC countries reached 57.6 million in 2023, compared to 56.6m in 2022, according to a new report.

Males accounted for 62.4 per cent of the population, while females made up 37.6pc, the Atlas of GCC Statistics for 2024 said.

The population density was 23.9 people per square kilometre, and the GCC countries cover a total area of 2.4msqkm.

The GCC Statistical Centre released the ninth edition of the Atlas of GCC Statistics for 2024, featuring key statistical maps, interactive data dashboards and geographical distributions of statistical information.

The Atlas links statistical data to its geographical location using graphs and maps, enhancing its value and application in planning across various fields.

GCC Secretary General Jassim Al Budaiwi highlighted the importance of statistics as a fundamental pillar for planning and development.

He commended the significant efforts of the GCC Statistical Centre in its publications and described the Atlas as a vital resource for shaping future policies to achieve growth and prosperity under the leadership of the GCC leaders.

GCC Statistical Centre director general Intisar bint Abdullah Al Wahibiah described the Statistical Atlas as a leading annual publication in the field of geographic information systems.

She said it uses innovative methods to integrate statistical indicators with geographic information, enhancing data accessibility and enabling comprehensive analysis.

The Atlas revealed that the total workforce in the GCC countries reached approximately 33.1m in 2023, compared to 30.3m in 2022. It also reported that 45m people in the GCC were of working age (15 years and above) in 2023.

Marriage and divorce statistics showed a marriage rate of 4.7 contracts per 1,000 people aged 15 and above in 2022, while the divorce rate stood at 1.8 cases per 1,000 people in the same age group.

In education, the total number of early childhood education students, including those in nurseries and kindergartens, reached 712,400 in the 2021-2022 academic year. The total number of school students across the GCC for the same period was 8.9m.

The healthcare sector included 843 government hospitals in 2022, representing 58.4pc of the total, while private hospitals accounted for 41.6pc. The GCC hospitals had 122,100 beds, with 74.6pc in government hospitals and 25.4pc in private ones. There were 29.6 physicians and 61.2 nurses per 10,000 residents in 2022.

In water statistics, the GCC saw an 18.8pc increase in rainfall from 2000 to 2022, with 214.1 billion cubic metres recorded in 2022. Desalinated water production increased by 9pc annually during the same period. Treated water usage for irrigation reached 1.4bn cubic metres in 2022, while surface water volumes stood at 3.7bn cubic metres. The number of wastewater treatment plants grew by 10.1pc in 2022 compared to 2021.

The GCC’s foreign trade volume in 2023 was valued at $1.482 trillion. Commodity exports amounted to $823.1bn, with national oil exports accounting for 63.8pc, non-oil exports 19.3pc, and re-exports 16.9pc. Intra-GCC trade was valued at $131.6bn.

In macroeconomic terms, the GCC’s nominal GDP was $2.113trn in 2023, with a 3.5pc decline in the annual growth rate compared to 2022. Inflation stood at 2.2pc in 2023.

Tourism statistics showed 68.1m tourists visited the GCC in 2023. The region had 10,900 hotel establishments, with 696,600 rooms.

In telecommunications, the GCC recorded 5.5m fixed phone lines and 94.9m mobile subscriptions in 2023.