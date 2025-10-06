MUSCAT - The Gulf Cooperation Council’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices rose 3 percent to $588.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 from $570.9 billion a year earlier, data from the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) showed on Monday.

Non-oil activities contributed 73.2 percent of GCC’s GDP at current prices in Q1 2025, while oil activities accounted for 26.8 percent, according to the data.

At current prices, the GCC’s GDP grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025, after recording $587.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.