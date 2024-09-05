Doha: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Abudaiwi affirmed that the member states are continually working to implement the best programs that offer decent job opportunities for their citizens and prepare them with the necessary skills and competencies to obtain suitable jobs, making them the preferred choice for private sector employers compared to expatriate labor.



This statement was made during Secretary General Abudaiwi's participation in the tenth meeting of the Ministers of Labour of the GCC member states, held Wednesday in Doha, Qatar. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Labour of Qatar and current session president Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri and attended by the Ministers of Labour from the Council member states.



At the beginning of his speech, Secretary General Abudaiwi expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to Amir of the State of Qatar and President of the current session of the Supreme Council of the GCC Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the leaders of the Council member states, for their significant interest in the journey of joint GCC work, especially in providing everything that contributes to improving the GCC labor sector at all levels.



Secretary General Abudaiwi noted that the directives of the leaders of the Council member states, have had a profound impact on advancing this blessed journey to achieve the desired goals. "This has resulted in significant successes for the member states in various economic, social, and political fields over the past years," he stated.



"In terms of the World Competitiveness Index for 2023, the member states have made remarkable progress in their ranking. Similarly, in the Youth Progress Index, the member states are among the top thirty countries out of 150 included in this index. Other international indicators also confirm the success of the strategic solutions and initiatives adopted by the member states within their visions and development plans. This necessitates the enhancement of these gains and building upon them, guided by the directives of the leaders of the Council member states," he said.



Moreover, Secretary General Abudaiwi stated that young people in the member states represent 24.6% of the workforce-age population, totaling more than 13 million young men and women. "This is a tremendous human potential," he stated, stressing the necessity of investing in it properly to drive development and sustainability in the GCC countries.



"This can be achieved by providing all necessary resources and educational and training programs, enabling them to take on their significant responsibilities in the future. Among the most important of these responsibilities is joining the workforce and participating in the building and development of their countries and communities," Secretary General Abudaiwi said.



During the meeting, the Ministers of Labour of the Council member states discussed several topics, foremost among them the implementation of the Supreme Council's decisions regarding the completion of the GCC Common Market pathways in the private sector. They also addressed the GCC's joint labor strategy for 2024–2030, as well as the inclusion of GCC citizens in the localization rates within the member states and the results of the strategic initiatives of their esteemed committee.



These discussions are part of the ongoing bright journey and the shared vision for Gulf cooperation. Additionally, the Ministers of Labour approved the recommendations and outcomes of the work of the expert team, international relations, and the joint working groups from the ministries of labor in the member states regarding strategic initiatives, leading experiences, and international cooperation.