Riyadh - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed on Saturday the preparations underway for the GCC-EU summit, which will bring together the leaders of both sides to Brussels in October.

During their phone conversation, both sides stressed that the summit is a culmination of the distinguished relations between the GCC countries and the EU member states, and is part of their commitment to enhance these relations in the service of their mutual interests.

Albudaiwi and Borrell discussed the latest developments in the region, including those significant developments that have an unprecedented negative impact on regional and global security and stability, with the crisis in Gaza being a primary concern. They also addressed issues of mutual interest, tackling mutual challenges and promoting bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various fields.

The two sides stressed the importance of supporting efforts to achieve and enhance regional and international stability and security, particularly the efforts to halt the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing Israeli violations of human rights and international laws.

