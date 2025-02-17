Doha, Qatar: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani took part yesterday, in the joint meeting between the governors of the central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the People’s Bank of China in the presence of H E Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, on the sidelines of the first edition of Al-Ula annual Conference for Emerging Market Economies, held on 16-17, 2025, in the city of Al-Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting addressed a number of topics on the agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken.

Governor H E Sheikh Bandar also took part in a panel titled ‘Resilience of the Financial System in Emerging Markets’ during the first edition of Al-Ula annual Conference for Emerging Market Economies, held on 16-17 February, 2025, in the city of Al-Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Conference aims to address the challenges and opportunities facing emerging market economies.

