Muscat – The Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Federation of GCC Chambers signed a collaboration work programme on Monday which aims to advance Gulf cooperation in all domains, with particular focus on economic and commercial activities.

Jasem Mohamed al Budaiwi, Secretary General of GCC, and Hassan bin Mujib al Huwaizi, President of Federation of GCC Chambers, signed the agreement. Its aim is to increase cooperation, expand trade volume among member states and with other global economies, and execute the directives of the Supreme Council of GCC.

The programme’s scope encompasses multiple areas of cooperation. It focuses on improving integration among GCC economies, primarily in the private sector. This includes organising training sessions, seminars, scientific conferences and advisory studies. The programme will also facilitate sharing studies and research conducted by the federation, expanding the reach of these.

Furthermore, the agreement addresses the development and integration of GCC economies. It emphasises the exchange of information that aligns with the two bodies’ objectives, explores private sector concerns and implements the Supreme Council’s economic decisions related to the Gulf’s private sector.

In addition, it aims to enhance the role of the private sector in integrated development and encourages joint projects between institutions and companies within GCC countries.

Huwaizi stressed the federation’s commitment to implementing the programme to foster joint Gulf action. “This agreement builds on a long-standing cooperation relationship that began in 1992.”

Joint technical committees have been active since 2014 between the GCC Secretariat General and the Federation of GCC Chambers. These include the Gulf Common Market Committee, the Customs Union Committee and the Gulf Tourism Committee. These committees focus on the aspirations and challenges of the Gulf’s private sector, shaping their collective vision.

