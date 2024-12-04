H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, addressed the Global Citizen Forum today, outlining his vision for a future of wealth defined by human capital and shared prosperity.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud, the event brought together pioneering mobility experts and leading family offices to explore the benefits that global citizenship can bring to generational wealth planning.

In his keynote address, H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised the need for a holistic understanding of wealth that moves beyond material possessions and focuses on investments in education, healthcare, and fostering innovation.

“The future of wealth lies not solely in financial capital, but in human capital,” stated H.H. Sheikh Saud. “It lies in the investments we make in education, in healthcare, in fostering innovation and creativity. It lies in empowering individuals to reach their full potential, to contribute meaningfully to society, and to build a better future for generations to come.”

Highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to a knowledge-based economy, driven by innovation and entrepreneurship, H.H. Sheikh Saud underscored the Emirate’s focus on investing in its people. He stressed the importance of empowering individuals with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in the 21st century.

“True wealth – wealth that matters and wealth that endures – lies in the strength of our communities, in the resilience of our societies and in the shared prosperity of all our citizens,” he affirmed.

Sheikh Saud also recognised the significant role of Family Offices as catalysts for national economic growth and drivers of innovation. He encouraged these entities to embrace their potential to champion long-term economic goals and invest in projects that contribute to a sustainable future.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah concluded his address by calling for global cooperation and a shared commitment to collective progress. He urged attendees to embrace the responsibility of investing in human ingenuity and forging a future where prosperity is a shared triumph for all.

The Future of Wealth – the third chapter of the celebrated Butterfly Effect Trilogy, part of the Global Citizen Forum, is a social action platform designed to advance the culture of global citizenship. In partnership with Prestel & Partner, the global leader in Family Office Forum conferences, and presented by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the exclusive, Family Office Global Citizen Forum takes place over two days 4th to 5th December 2024.