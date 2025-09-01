SALALAH: The 4th Salalah Engineering Forum commenced here yesterday, Sunday, August 31, under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Organised by the Oman Society of Engineers in collaboration with the Ministry, the forum brought together government officials, academics, economists and specialists in engineering, logistics and supply chains. It provided a platform to address challenges and explore innovative solutions for Oman’s engineering and logistics sector in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Discussions focused on the logistics sector’s role in economic diversification, integrating engineering and innovation to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen Oman’s competitiveness regionally and globally. Development plans for ports, airports and free zones were also highlighted.

Eng Fouad al Kindi, Chairman of the Oman Society of Engineers, emphasised the forum’s role in showcasing engineering’s contribution to logistics and economic diversification. He highlighted Salalah’s strategic location on global shipping routes and stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure and national talent in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Speakers from academia, government and private sectors highlighted partnerships as key to developing Omani professionals, empowering youth and leveraging modern technologies to improve logistics efficiency.

The forum featured 18 technical papers covering resilient logistics networks, sustainable practices, workforce planning, skills development, infrastructure improvement and supply chain optimisation.

The first day concluded with a panel discussion, “Perspectives in Logistics Engineering”, moderated by Dr Mansour al Qasmi, with participants from Oman, Bahrain and the United States discussing future challenges and regional cooperation opportunities.

The Salalah Engineering Forum continues to serve as a key platform for knowledge exchange, innovation and advancing Oman’s logistics sector towards sustainable growth.



