Foreign investment is emerging as a central driver of Oman’s infrastructure and economic diversification plans, with major projects across ports, highways, energy and tourism gaining momentum under Oman Vision 2040.

According to the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), foreign capital is becoming a key pillar of growth, particularly in logistics, energy and integrated tourism. These investments are bringing new technologies, international expertise and employment opportunities for the Omani workforce.

“Foreign investment is not just about funding projects. It’s about transferring knowledge, creating jobs and building local capacity,” said Abdul Latheef, OCCI board member and Chairman of its Foreign Investment Committee.

Davis Kallukaran, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Investment Committee, said Oman is inviting investors to tap into these high-potential sectors.

“Vision 2040 gives a clear roadmap. Infrastructure is not only being built for today’s needs but also to serve future generations,” he said.

Latheef added that international collaboration is modernising Oman’s infrastructure and introducing high-tech solutions in energy and construction. “The inflow of foreign expertise has boosted project outcomes and created robust training platforms for the national workforce,” he said.

The Foreign Investment Committee works with investors to streamline procedures, resolve challenges and promote Oman internationally through exhibitions, forums and trade missions.

Ahmed Subhani, a committee member, highlighted that low inflation, political stability and an improving credit rating make Oman a trusted destination for long-term investors. “We’re seeing increasing interest from Asia, particularly India and the subcontinent, as Oman offers proximity, access to GCC markets and favourable business conditions,” Subhani said. Officials said Oman’s well-developed ports, highways and free zones are positioning the country as a natural entry point for companies looking to expand in the Gulf.

