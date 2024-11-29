AMMAN — The first Gulf-Jordan Investment Conference is set to kick off on Wednesday at the Dead Sea, with the aim of boosting economic ties between Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Organised by the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC) in partnership with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and supported by the GCC General Secretariat, the event will focus on forging public-private partnerships and exploring investment opportunities in Jordan, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

FGCCC Secretary General and Qatar Chamber Director General Saleh bin Hamad Sharqi described the conference as a platform to discuss mutual opportunities and overcome challenges in key sectors such as transport, logistics, technology and industry.

The conference is part of a broader strategy to deepen trade relations between the GCC and Jordan, increase bilateral investment and expand joint commercial ventures. Sessions will focus on areas such as agriculture, food security and the food industry, as well as discussions on tourism and medical tourism.

The event comes at a time of growing economic cooperation between the GCC and Jordan. Bilateral trade has increased significantly, rising from $5.5 billion in 2019 to $8.6 billion in 2022. Jordan's exports to Gulf countries have also increased, reaching $2.3 billion in 2023, up from $1.9 billion in 2022.

