Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman launched its first commercial sesame cultivation project in Dhofar Governorate, marking a significant step towards strengthening national food security.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with Sifco, Salalah Free Zone, and the Omani Agricultural Association in Dhofar, covers 600 acres in the Al-Najd area. Around 35 farmers are participating under a contract farming system, with an expected production of 300 tonnes of sesame seeds.

The project is designed to empower farmers by linking them directly with factories and industry, ensuring added value through products such as tahini and edible oils. It also aims to open new markets for investors, further enhancing the country’s food security strategy.

By connecting agriculture with industry, the sesame initiative is expected to transform tiny seeds into valuable commodities, strengthening Oman’s capacity to meet domestic demand while positioning Dhofar as a hub for agricultural innovation.

