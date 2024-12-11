His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met Crypto.com president and chief operating officer Eric Anziani at Gudaibiya Palace.

HRH Prince Salman emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to advancing the financial services and digital technology sectors, both of which are priorities that contribute to supporting the kingdom’s comprehensive development under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.

He highlighted the significance of digital transformation in driving progress across key economic sectors to realise Bahrain’s aspirations.

HRH Prince Salman reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to attracting international companies across promising sectors, strengthening its regional and international position and expanding growth across various industries.

He highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to fostering an environment that enhances investment in financial technologies.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister received the company’s new Mastercard prototype from Anziani, which will be issued by the company, and is regarded as the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Mr Anziani expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet HRH Prince Salman and extended his wishes for Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Central Bank of Bahrain Governor Khalid Humaidan also attended the meeting.

