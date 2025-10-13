In response to reports circulating on a cyber breach of one of the banks' electronic systems, the Central Bank of Oman assures that all systems within the financial sector are operating securely and have not been subject to any breach.

The CBO urged the public to exercise caution, refrain from sharing personal or banking information, and rely solely on official sources for accurate information.

