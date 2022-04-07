NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia on Tuesday confirmed that the establishment of zones free of nuclear and mass destruction weapons is considered the first step to eliminate it around the world.



This came in the Kingdom's speech delivered by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Mohammed Al-Ateeq in front of the United Nations Disarmament Commission (UNODA) at the 2022 session, which was held in New York.



Al-Ateeq stressed the importance of hastening to support the establishment of zones free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction around the world, especially in the Middle East.



Saudi Arabia believes in the necessity of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), in addition to the importance of balancing its three pillars: disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses, Al-Ateeq confirmed.



He added the Kingdom hastened to accede to the NPT treaty in order to contribute to the international efforts to achieve the universality of the treaty, as well as to achieve the comprehensive elimination of nuclear weapons and other mass destruction weapons which are based on what is stipulated in the treaty’s 6th article.



The use of outer space must remain confined to peaceful purposes, Al-Ateeq said, while adding that space technologies should not be used for non-peaceful purposes or to develop technologies that are used in ballistic missiles.



The relevant international agreements have played a positive role in enhancing the peaceful use of outer space in addition to regulating activities and behaviors in it, he said.



Al-Ateeq said that it must be taken into account that outer space is a public property of humanity, and it is important that the efforts to regular outer space do not lead to a restriction of the right of every country to its peaceful use.



