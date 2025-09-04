ABU DHABI: EMSTEEL supplied 5000 tonnes of high-quality U-type sheet piles for Egypt’s new landmark, the Floating Movable Bridge across the Suez Canal.

Designed to enhance connectivity between the East and West banks without disrupting maritime traffic, the bridge marks a new chapter in infrastructure along one of the world’s most strategic waterways. EMSTEEL’s materials form the foundation of the bridge’s berth structures, ensuring durability and resilience in this mission-critical crossing point.

Having supported the development of key projects with premium Z-type sheet piles for the Suez Canal Authority in the past, EMSTEEL’s latest project delivery builds on the momentum of its ongoing partnership with the Authority, reinforcing the Group’s role in enabling connectivity, trade, and long-term development across the region.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said, “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering materials that not only meet technical demands but also help shape the future of infrastructure in Egypt and beyond. Being selected by the Suez Canal Authority once again affirms the trust placed in EMSTEEL as a reliable partner for national-scale projects.”

Sheet piles are one of EMSTEEL’s flagship products, valued worldwide for their strength, versatility, and sustainability. They provide reliable solutions for retaining walls, quay structures, foundations, and flood protection systems, ensuring both structural stability and environmental resilience. As the only producer of hot-rolled sheet piles in the MENA region, EMSTEEL delivers unmatched regional expertise and capacity to support critical infrastructure projects across global markets.