Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a decree No. 129 of 2023 approving a $400 million loan agreement from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to develop the trade logistics line between Cairo and Alexandria.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette on September 21st.

