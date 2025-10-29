EICT, a leading Saudi Arabian ICT and systems integration company, has officially launched the IO by HFCL portfolio of enterprise Wi-Fi and networking solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement follows full CTS type approval, confirming the portfolio’s compliance with Saudi market standards and readiness for commercial deployment, the company said.

The IO by HFCL range includes advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 Access Points, network switches, and wireless backhaul solutions designed for enterprises, oil and gas, education, healthcare, hospitality, smart cities and stadiums, and large public spaces.

The brand’s software-defined architecture and local/on-prem cloud controller deliver the flexibility, scalability, and security demanded by Saudi organizations undergoing digital transformation.

“The Saudi market is moving rapidly toward smarter, more connected infrastructure,” said Dr Saeed, General Manager, EICT. “With IO by HFCL now officially type approved, EICT is ready to deliver enterprise Wi-Fi and networking solutions that meet the highest performance and reliability standards—backed by our local engineering expertise and nationwide support.”

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for HFCL,” said Andrew Westerman, International Business Development, HFCL. “Our IO by HFCL portfolio combines carrier-grade performance with open standards and flexible deployment models—whether cloud-managed or on-prem—so customers can scale confidently while meeting local compliance and security needs.”

IO by HFCL is a global brand delivering enterprise-grade connectivity solutions built on open standards. The portfolio includes indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 Access Points, PoE switches, and Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs), all managed via a powerful Cloud or On-Prem controller, ioCloud. Designed and manufactured in India, IO by HFCL products are deployed in over 40 countries.

EICT is a Saudi Arabian ICT and systems integration company providing advanced networking, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions. Serving enterprise, government, and education sectors, EICT delivers comprehensive technology services that enable digital transformation, resilience, and innovation across the Kingdom.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

