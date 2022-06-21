CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Cairo International Airport on Monday night, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

El-Sisi and Bin Salman, who is on an official two-day visit to Egypt, will discuss bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of mutual concern, the statement said.

Bin Salman’s visit to Egypt is his first leg of a three-nation regional tour that includes Jordan and Turkey.