Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed 311 industrial, logistical, and service projects, with total investments amounting to $10.2 billion over the past 38 months, the authority’s Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said.

His remarks came during his participation in the activities of the Egyptian-Bahraini Business Forum held in Cairo.

Since its establishment in 2015, the SCZONE has implemented an integrated phased plan, which included preparing infrastructure that created an attractive investment climate.

Meanwhile, the localization phase focuses on targeted industries and maximizing local added value.

The economic zone has succeeded in attracting investments from more than 20 countries across different continents, combining capital, expertise, and modern technologies, added Gamal El-Dien.

It became a global industrial and logistics center, backed by six seaports and four major industrial zones operating at full capacity.

The authority targets 21 diverse industrial and service sectors, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, railway feeder industries, textiles, new and renewable energy industries, and others.

The chairman noted that it introduces a package of incentives and facilitations, including customs and tax exemptions, the availability of trained technical personnel, and digital services through a one-stop shop system, ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for investors.

