Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, has unveiled Tivoli Residences, a luxurious residential development within the prestigious Bilaj Al Jazayer project. The launch took place at Cityscape Bahrain 2024.

Edamah chief executive Chris Calvert highlighted the project’s prime location and world-class amenities, offering a luxurious and modern living experience.

“Tivoli Residences is strategically located within the prestigious Bilaj Al Jazayer development, offering residents stunning waterfront views and easy access to a wide range of amenities. The development boasts a variety of luxurious facilities, including 24-hour security, concierge services, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and exquisite dining and retail options,” said Mr Calvert.

The first phase, which includes 62 Tivoli Apartments, is currently being marketed for sale. The entire development, comprising hotels, residential towers, and a beach club, is scheduled for completion in Q2 2026.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is a mixed-use master plan community that will feature villas, apartments, retail, and commercial spaces along the beachfront. The project will also include the Bahrain Surf Park, the first of its kind in the Mena region.

“The apartments range from 100sqm one-bedroom units to 240sqm penthouses, offering a variety of options to suit different needs. Residents can enjoy stunning sunsets, sustainable design features, and fully furnished apartments,” added Mr Calvert.

“The residences themselves are designed with a focus on modern aesthetics and functionality, offering spacious and well-appointed living spaces. As part of the renowned Tivoli Hotels & Resorts brand, residents can expect exceptional service and a truly luxurious lifestyle.”

According to him, residents will be drawn to the development’s prime location and stunning sunsets.

“The sustainable design, with plenty of greenery and natural ventilation, minimises the need for air conditioning, creating a comfortable and eco-friendly living environment.”

Apartments start at BD84,240 for a one-bedroom unit of 63sqm.

Edamah invites prospective buyers to secure their units by making a BD1,000 fully refundable deposit.

