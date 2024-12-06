Dubai South, the largest urban master development, has signed an agreement with BT Holding, Dubai to develop a gated-master community within Dubai South’s Golf District, located near Al Maktoum International Airport.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, Malik Riaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Bahria Town, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

The master community will feature villas, townhouses, apartments, educational facilities, hospitals, retail spaces, mosques, and entertainment venues. It will also include green spines, water streams, a central park, dancing fountains, iconic monuments, wide boulevards, and numerous other attractions, offering a serene yet vibrant living experience.

Immense potential

Al Zaffin said: “Dubai South is poised to become the city of the future, and the increasing demand for properties in the area underscores its immense potential in the years ahead. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the government’s vision of attracting 1 million residents to Dubai South upon the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport.

“This unique project, which reiterates Dubai’s appeal to global investors, will set new benchmarks in luxury community living and meet the expectations of discerning investors and residents alike.”

Hussain said: “Dubai, with its rapid growth and global prominence, represents a key market for our international expansion. We are thrilled to partner with Dubai South to launch a master development that embodies the essence of a forward-thinking and progressive community. Leveraging our extensive expertise in developing vast, master-planned communities across hundreds of square kilometres in Pakistan, we are eager to replicate this success in Dubai by creating a holistic, self-sustaining community. We look forward to work closely with Dubai South to transform this ambitious vision into reality.”

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 sq-km, master-planned city. Positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai and the UAE, Dubai South offers business-friendly free-zone benefits and a living environment with a diverse range of mixed-use and residential communities to suit different lifestyles.

