DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism (CANACO) in Mexico City and the El Gran Bajío business promotion agency, which consists of a network of companies and institutions in the Bajío region of Mexico.

The agreements are aimed at supporting the expansion of Mexican investors into Dubai, facilitating the establishment and growth of their businesses in the emirate, and enhancing the ability of Dubai-based companies to enter Mexican markets.

Under the terms of the MoUs, Dubai Chambers will provide comprehensive support to members of the El Gran Bajío business promotion agency and the National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism to strengthen their investment capabilities in Dubai and enable them to leverage the emirate as a platform to expand into regional and global markets.

Companies operating in Dubai will also be supported to expand into Mexico and build promising business partnerships.

The agreements also encompass enhanced cooperation to strengthen the connections between the business communities in Dubai, Mexico City, and the Bajío region in Mexico and promote bilateral trade and investments.

The parties will focus on diversifying areas of collaboration to broaden economic relations, with increased coordination in arranging trade fairs, investment missions, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as the exchange of information and economic data.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We look forward to further developing economic relations and enhancing cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Mexico. These two agreements will contribute to new avenues for the growth of trade and investments and help build promising partnerships across key sectors.”