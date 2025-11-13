DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has announced the opening of its first representative office in the United States, located in New York. The announcement was made during the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which was held in New York in the presence of 700 senior business leaders, investors, and officials.

The event featured the participation of the largest-ever overseas business delegation led by Dubai Chambers, comprising more than 80 public and private sector leaders from Dubai.

The new office further expands the global network of Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. This strategic step is designed to strengthen economic ties and explore opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and the United States. The office will support American companies seeking to establish operations in Dubai and expand from the emirate into global markets, while also assisting Dubai-based companies in pursuing their growth plans in the United States.

Held under the theme ‘Dubai-USA: Opportunities Driving Mutual Growth,’ the forum was organised by Dubai Chambers with the US Chamber of Commerce and the US–UAE. Business Council as supporting partners. The event featured 14 panel sessions with a total of 32 speakers. The discussions explored prospects for new partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and the United States, as well as the opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for American businesses and investors.

The forum’s sessions explored the diversity and resilience of Dubai’s economy and highlighted the strong momentum across the emirate’s key sectors. Discussions also focused on the wide range of opportunities available to American investors and the competitive advantages that position Dubai as a leading global hub for business and investment.

During his opening remarks, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated,“Dubai and the United States have built robust economic and trade relations founded on decades of productive cooperation and mutual trust. The United States remains one of Dubai’s key strategic partners, ranking fourth among the emirate’s top international trading partners in 2024. Bilateral non-oil trade reached AED116.4 billion last year, registering annual growth of 10% and reflecting strong upward momentum in trade flows.”

He added, “In a strong indication of Dubai’s increasing attractiveness for the American business community, 787 new US companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of 2025, bringing the total number of American companies registered as active members of the chamber to 3,690 by the end of September. Dubai attracted AED79.6 billion in foreign direct investment from the United States during the 10-year period from 2015 to 2024. The US also ranked first globally in terms of total FDI capital flows into Dubai during H1 2025, accounting for 35% of total FDI inflows into the emirate.”

Al Mansoori added, “The launch of our new office and hosting the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York mark strategic milestones that will unlock new paths for investment and build high-value, sustainable partnerships with the American business community. These steps will help attract quality investment into priority sectors, reinforce the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and advance the shared economic interests of both Dubai and the United States.”

The Dubai Chambers delegation participating in the forum represented the largest overseas business delegation ever led by the organisation. The diversity of sectors represented reflected the importance of the US market and the forum’s vital role as a platform for high-value economic partnerships.

The forum included a dedicated session examining Dubai’s success in creating a competitive business environment built on strong partnerships, innovation, and growth. Speakers highlighted the policies and strategies driving the emirate’s efforts to expand investment opportunities under D33 and explored insights on key economic sectors.

Another session focused on Dubai’s position as a global centre for fintech, highlighting the policies that have strengthened its attractiveness to international firms in this future-facing sector. An additional panel highlighted Dubai’s role as an innovation hub for US companies seeking global expansion, emphasising the emirate’s access to venture capital, availability of world-class talent, and supportive policies that provide connectivity to markets across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Speakers also discussed how companies can leverage opportunities to expand beyond traditional markets. A dedicated panel examined global sovereign wealth fund activity, highlighting Dubai’s role as an international investment hub and its influence on capital flows amid shifting global dynamics.

The forum featured in-depth discussions on the future of artificial intelligence and Dubai’s proactive regulatory frameworks, as well as the emirate’s data-driven digital infrastructure. Sessions also explored the new technologies shaping the future of asset management and investment.

Across a series of panel discussions, the forum introduced the American business community to Dubai’s role as a hub for talent and highly skilled professionals across diverse sectors. Speakers highlighted the strong growth in Dubai’s startup ecosystem and the rise of venture capital activity, underlining the emirate’s status as a global centre for entrepreneurship and innovation in future-oriented sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, quantum computing, and robotics.

Discussions examined Dubai’s efforts to build an integrated business ecosystem that nurtures and supports digital innovation, as well as the key factors encouraging entrepreneurs and founders from around the world to choose Dubai as a preferred destination to live, work, and invest.

Participants also explored the regulatory frameworks and enabling factors that are enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness across a wide range of sectors, from digital trade and virtual assets to logistics and venture capital.