Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation, strengthen economic and trade relations, and support the development of partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Australia.

The MoU supports sharing data and expertise between the two parties and cooperation on studies and research relating to trade, investment, and the economy, as well as the latest developments surrounding legislation governing business.

The agreement aims to strengthen relationships between the business communities in Dubai and Australia, achieving their mutual objectives and contributing to boosting bilateral trade and investments.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, "At Dubai Chambers, we are keen to strengthen international partnerships to support the expansion of local businesses in strategic global markets and attract international companies and investments to Dubai."

Lyall Gorman, Deputy President of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented, "The opportunity for our two organisations to engage more fully for mutual benefit are significant in their nature. I look forward to ongoing strategic dialogue between our organisations with a view to enhancing economic activity, information exchange, and connectivity at all levels of business."