Dubai and Abu Dhabi have claimed the top two positions on Savills Executive Nomad Index, thanks to the country’s modern infrastructure and high quality of life.

Dubai retained its lead position for the second consecutive year, while Abu Dhabi jumped two places to secure the second spot, the London Stock Exchange-listed real estate services provider said in a new report.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi are incredibly appealing to executive nomads because they offer everything you need to thrive both personally and professionally,” said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency - Middle East at Savills.

He added that a strong focus is on creating a dynamic business environment, offering ample opportunities to grow, build networks and make lifelong connections.

The Savills Executive Nomad index ranks 25 destinations for long-term remote workers.

Cities with beachside access continue to excel in the top 10 list, with Málaga, Spain, taking the third position, followed by Miami, the US (4), Lisbon, Portugal(5), Barcelona, Spain (6) and Palma, Spain (7).

Barbados, Algarve, Portugal and Saint Lucia occupy the last three spots.

Kelcie Sellers, Associate Director, Savills World Research, said that young backpackers symbolise digital nomads; however, executive nomads are older and more likely to travel with families.

This places a greater emphasis on the quality-of-life aspects, such as safety and access to healthcare or education facilities, in these top international locations, she stated.

