DUBAI - Dubai is further consolidating its position as a pioneer and leader in transitioning to a green economy to support the efforts of the UAE and the rest of the world in fighting the devastating consequences of climate change.

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to pave the way for the city's transformation into a carbon-neutral economy in the next three decades, Dubai, in October 2021, through the Dubai Future Council on Energy, launched an in-depth study that outlined how the Emirate can achieve carbon neutrality (net zero emissions) by 2050.

"The framework for achieving our net zero targets has now been set and will help to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading enabler of green initiatives that will help combat climate change and create a seamless path towards realising our vision of economic prosperity that goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Energy, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of the Green Economy Organization (WGEO).

According to Al Tayer, the study is part of Dubai's efforts to achieve its sustainability goals as outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, in addition to a Green Hydrogen strategy that is being developed. These efforts will help combat climate change and create opportunities for a more sustainable economy.

The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2022 will highlight ongoing global efforts, discuss sustainable action plans to fight the ill-effects of changing climatic conditions and support collaborative initiatives to help the world achieve future sustainability by transitioning into a green economy.

WGES is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in partnership with international organisations on 28-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Summit will convene prominent thought leaders and experts to share the latest insights on climate change initiatives, covering a wide range of sectors – transport and mobility, green technology, smart cities and urban planning, youth involvement, investments and finance. The event will help delegates collect key takeaways from case study presentations and discussions on success stories of governments, big businesses and other organisations currently leading efforts to fight climate change. An essential highlight of the Summit will be the release of the 8th Dubai Declaration, which will embody new commitments shaping future strategies and action plans to support climate action and green economy initiatives.