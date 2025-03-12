Doha, Qatar: In a remarkable achievement, Doha, the capital city of Qatar, has secured the third position out of the 62 cities surveyed in Asia in the highly regarded Numbeo Quality of Life Index by City for 2025.

This ranking underscores Doha’s rapid transformation into a global hub that seamlessly blends modernity with cultural richness while prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of its residents. The Numbeo index evaluates cities worldwide based on various factors such as purchasing power, safety, healthcare quality, cost of living, traffic commute times, pollution levels, and climate.

Doha’s impressive performance highlights its commitment to enhancing urban living standards and positioning itself as one of the most livable cities in the region.

According to the ranking indices, Doha scored 178.7 in the Quality of Life Index while it got 151.8 in the purchasing power index, underscoring the city’s high purchasing power. In the Safety Index, it scored 84.1, Healthcare Index was 73.4 while it has a relatively low cost of living at 47.8. For Property Price to Income Ratio, it scored 6.2, while the Traffic Commute Time Index was 29.1. The Pollution Index and Climate Index were 59.9 and 36.0 respectively.

The Qatari capital was only slightly behind Abu Dhabi and Muscat – the top two in the rankings.

Doha’s rise to the top three in Asia is no accident but rather the result of meticulous planning and strategic investments over the past decade.

The Qatari government has made significant strides in diversifying its economy beyond oil and gas, investing heavily in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and sustainability initiatives. These efforts have translated into tangible improvements in the daily lives of Doha’s residents, making it an attractive destination for expatriates, professionals, and families alike.

One of the key contributors to Doha’s high ranking is its exceptional safety record. Crime rates in the city remain remarkably low, fostering a sense of security among its inhabitants. This stability is complemented by efficient law enforcement and community-oriented policing strategies that prioritize public safety. For many residents, knowing they can walk the streets or use public transportation without fear is a major factor contributing to their overall quality of life.

Healthcare accessibility and quality are other standout aspects of life in Doha. The city boasts state-of-the-art medical facilities staffed by internationally trained professionals. Institutions like Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine provide world-class healthcare services, ensuring that residents receive timely and effective treatment. Additionally, Qatar’s universal health coverage system ensures affordability, further enhancing the appeal of living in Doha.

The city also scores well on indices related to traffic and commuting. The metro system, inaugurated in 2019, has become a game-changer, offering fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity throughout the city.

The Peninsula Newspaper