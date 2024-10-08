Located on the pristine shores of Bluewaters Dubai, Delano Dubai said it is writing a new chapter for the storied US brand by introducing a fresh hotel and resort experience that is underscored by a blend of social magnetism and chic elegance.

Placed perfectly placed between the vibrant dynamism of the city’s skyline and the exquisite tranquillity of the Arabian Gulf, Delano Dubai features 251 guest rooms including 84 spectacular suites.

Exceptional restaurant and bar concepts are at the heart of the Delano experience, including a reawakened Rose Bar and return of the legendary Blue Door restaurant, bringing something entirely unique to the city’s dining and mixology scene and establishing the hotel as a veritable social hub.

A stylish wellness studio, and the famous Delano Pool with its iconic sunken furniture, complete the scene for Dubai’s most exclusive new destination, a statement said.

Collectively conceived by leading designers Elastic Architects, SA Consultants, La Bottega Interiors and YDesign, in collaboration with Ennismore’s inhouse design team, the interiors of Delano Dubai embody and evolve the aesthetic principles that defined the distinctive look and feel of the Miami original.

A discreet entrance framed by manicured greenery evokes South Beach’s whimsical hedge, and guests are swept into the resort through a veil of white curtains that will be instantly familiar to Delano Miami regulars, the hotel said.

The dark to light motif continues through to the private guest areas, as softly lit monochrome corridors lead guests into spacious rooms and suites streaming with natural daylight, captured in room names like Rising Light and Waking Eclipse.

Each guestroom has a secluded balcony or terrace overlooking the resort’s verdant, tree-studded gardens or the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf, while the ground-floor Breaking Waves Suites also offer private pools set just steps away from the pristine beach.

Luxury amenities include Byredo bath products and Dyson hair dryers, and daily delight comes courtesy of a charming new interpretation of Delano’s famous ‘apple a day’, with ever-changing treats presented in a crafted, apple-shaped vessel.

Designed by La Bottega Interiors and set exclusively across the seventh floor with personal elevator entrance, the five-bedroom Delano Penthouse blurs the lines between exquisite residential experience and ultra-luxury resort living.

Six distinctive restaurant and bar concepts sit at the heart of Delano Dubai, cementing its position as the city’s most exhilarating new food and drink destination:

Rose Bar

The reimagined Rose Bar is an opulent and elegant enclave that encapsulates the irrepressible wit of the much-loved Delano classic. The curated cocktail list contains drinks such as The Hanky Panky, a clever mix of gin, Fernet Branca and Rose Bar’s signature vermouth, and the New Deal where Tanqueray, basil, mezcal, passion fruit, coconut milk, and elderflower come together in a nod to the Delano namesake. Bar snacks are playful, salty and sweet, all presented with a nostalgic Americana touch.

Highlights include the Lobster & Crab Brioche with celery, coriander and tobiko, and the Rose Bar Club Sandwich, served with turkey, duck ham, gruyere, avocado and Dijon mayonnaise.

Blue Door Restaurant (opening in November 2024)

The reimagined Blue Door is a destination restaurant that will embody the convivial energy of the original in an indecently idyllic setting; sweeping down from a chic white-on-white restaurant, through a whimsical, topiary-studded garden to the sugar-soft sands of Bluewaters.

Tutto Passa

Tutto Passa is a luxurious yet laid back restaurant, bringing a slice of Italian sunshine to the Middle East. Designed to host everything from casual business breakfasts to long relaxed suppers with friends, the restaurant’s all-day menu of coastal classics includes dishes such as Linguine All'astice and Fregola Allo Scoglio, alongside pizzas, salads and an exquisite raw bar selection.

Maison Revka (opening in November 2024)

Maison Revka embodies the perfect blend of Slavic soul and French elegance, offering a warm, familial atmosphere with inviting lounges.

The refined menu captures the region's rich flavours, with dishes ranging from hearty smoked salmon to reimagined pavlovas, each a flavourful exploration of Slavic culinary heritage.

The venue also features a pool with cabanas and a boutique filled with fine foods and elegant household items.

La Cantine Beach by Rikas Group

La Cantine Beach offers a restaurant, bar, beach and pool on a stunning open beachfront. Building on the legacy of La Cantine at Emirates Towers, this new beach venue serves vibrant and fresh Mediterranean-inspired dishes, designed to captivate a new generation of beachgoers and diners.

For guests looking to work up an appetite in style, La Cantine Sports Club offers pickle-ball, beach volleyball, and callisthenics, along with premium, custom-designed sports equipment on the dedicated gym deck.

Gohan by Rikas Group

Drawing inspiration from rich Japanese traditions, Gohan provides an upscale Japanese dining experience in a relaxed, casual beachfront setting. Reflecting its sister brand at Emirates Towers, Gohan on the beach features both indoor and outdoor dining areas, complemented by a terrace and bar.

The Delano Pool

Located at the geographical and spiritual heart of the resort, the Delano Pool captures a fantastical sensibility, fringed by enchanted, billowing umbrellas and unexpected topiary.

Delano devotees will note the sunken furniture in the shallows, as well as the social ledge that surrounds the depths and invites guests to linger, gossip and observe.

Wellness Studio

The Delano wellness studio experience has been crafted in collaboration with Adrienne Everett, renowned yoga instructor and founder of HWH Studio.

A one-time resident of the original Delano, Adrienne is the architect behind the wellness programme in Dubai, blending cutting-edge health innovations with time-honoured practices to offer guests a bespoke experience that incorporates high-calibre fitness classes, personal training, and immersive holistic experiences.

Two treatment suites are also available for customised beauty and massage treatments, as well as a fully equipped gym with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and free weights.

