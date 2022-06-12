The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has addressed the Ministry of Health after the ministry asked it to provide it with a legal opinion regarding the launch of the service to create sick leave without medical advice, so that the employee can obtain the leave through the platform without visiting the health center, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs at the CSC, in his response to the ministry, of which the daily has obtained a copy, stated that the Ministry of Health’s proposal is discretionary to the employer, according to the proposed procedure, which has the right to accept and reject, as this is a legal violation, and contradicts the nature of the sick leave. He indicated the proposal requires the CSC to amend its Decision No. 39 of 2006 referred to, because this decision requires the granting of sick leave to be granted by primary health care centers, and therefore granting it without medical approval according to the proposed procedure requires presentation of the issue to the CSC and therefore no action may be taken without the CSC approval.

