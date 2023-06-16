PARIS — Saudi Arabia is making elaborate and foolproof preparations to hold an official reception for 179 countries in the French capital, Paris, in the presence of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, June 19, as part of the Kingdom’s bid to host the International Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh.



The ceremony is one of the important events that countries hold within the context of obtaining hosting, in the presence of representatives of the International Exhibitions Bureau (The Bureau International des Expositions). Voting will take place next November to choose the host city for this global event.



An exhibition will be held on the sidelines of the ceremony. Through this exhibition, the attendees will take a virtual trip to Riyadh in 2030, and it will include projects that will be ready before the launch of Expo 2030.



The exhibition will highlight the distinction of Saudi Arabia’s geographical location in the heart of the world, as well as its culture and originality, richness of its culture and heritage, the weight of the Saudi economy and the Kingdom’s foreign policy in addition to Saudi Arabia's distinctive infrastructure and tourism potential.



A high-ranking Saudi delegation, members of the international diplomatic corps based in Paris, ambassadors of countries accredited to UNESCO, representatives of major participating entities and projects, representatives of member states to the Bureau International des Expositions, and senior French officials in the government and private sectors will participate in the reception.



The Riyadh Expo 2030 aims to provide an exceptional global experience for participants and millions of visitors, as it is expected that 40 million visitors will attend the exhibition. This is in addition to recording a billion visits via virtual reality.



The total area of ​​the exhibition is one million square meters, and there will be 226 participants, representing international pavilions and global organizations.

