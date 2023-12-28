RIYADH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday outlined Saudi Arabia's comprehensive internal and external policies in his speech at the opening of the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shoura Council. The key points of the royal speech included a commitment to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the Kingdom's efforts to alleviate the sufferings in Gaza and stressing the importance of a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The speech also highlighted the Kingdom's role in OPEC for balancing and stabilizing global oil markets, as well as the emphasis on economic development, youth empowerment, and the fight against corruption and extremism.

The Crown Prince reinforced Saudi Arabia's commitment to regional stability and international cooperation. Here's the full text of the royal speech:

"We inaugurate the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shoura Council. We pray to Allah to make our deeds purely for His noble face, to guide the Council to continue its blessed journey, striving diligently to achieve its desired goals in a manner pleasing to Allah, and to realize the hopes and aspirations we aim for.

We praise Allah for the massive developments achieved in various fields, especially in the past year and generally over the past decades. We look forward to more achievements that will benefit the nation, the citizens, and residents, preserving these gains for this generation and future ones.

Allah has blessed this country with many bounties that require gratitude, the most important of which is the blessing of faith, unity of word, and solidarity. King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud and his loyal men spent their precious and trivial to unify a nation characterized by security and peace, serving the guests of Allah.

Allah honored this country to serve the Two Holy Mosques, dedicating all its efforts for this service. Since its founding, the Kingdom has been keen on carrying out its duties to serve Islam and Muslims and provide all that facilitates the guests of Allah.

To facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah for the largest possible number of pilgrims last season, it was announced that the numbers would return to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, more than 1.8 million pilgrims performed Hajj. In overcoming the pandemic, the state worked at the highest levels of responsibility, seriousness, and innovation, ensuring the continuity of business and the availability of all goods and services without interruption, and making the Kingdom a global model in dealing with pandemics.

With the grace of Allah, the highest number of Umrah performers was achieved — exceeding 10 million Umrah pilgrims last year. This was made possible by facilitating procedures, advanced visa systems, and digitalization on a multilingual platform, as part of the Pilgrims Experience Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

Your country is continuing its developmental renaissance according to Vision 2030 and its ambitious programs, which will keep the Kingdom in continuous progress, ensuring a decent life for citizens, continuing to issue regulations and decisions in line with the requirements at every stage, consistent with the tolerant Islamic Sharia, our constants, and traditions. This includes the issuance of the Civil Transactions Law (the third law of the four laws announced by the Prime Minister, after the issuance of the Civil Status Law and the Law of Evidence; aimed at developing the legislative environment and the justice system to increase the efficiency of laws, protect rights, and enhance transparency), and the issuance of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities System to cover various life requirements and enable them to obtain more rights and services in different sectors.

To elevate the health sector in the Kingdom, approval was given for the establishment of the National Institute for Health Research to support researchers and distinguished competencies in the field of translational research and clinical trials.

Your state has achieved global leadership in separating conjoined twins, with the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins supervising the separation of 133 cases from 24 countries since 1990.

The education sector receives our great attention as it is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom's Vision. We strive hard to develop the skills and capabilities of our sons and daughters and build generations with high knowledge and skills capable of competing globally by preparing a suitable and effective educational environment to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development. This resulted in progress in the indicators related to education, research, and innovation in the 2022 Global Competitiveness Yearbook.

We were pleased with what our talented students achieved in various international scientific competitions from awards. We were also pleased with the Kingdom winning the bid to host Expo 2030, as a result of ambitious and continuous efforts since the announcement of the Kingdom's desire to host the event, confirming the Kingdom's leading role and international confidence in its capabilities and proving it as the ideal destination to host global forums.

The issuance of the Agricultural Development Fund system confirms the continued support for the agricultural sector, providing loans and long-term credit facilities, extending their duration for strategic projects, as well as the issuance of the Real Estate Contributions System, extending the real estate legislation system, aimed at developing the regulatory environment of the real estate sector, keeping pace with economic and investment growth in the Kingdom.

As an extension of the ongoing package of initiatives according to the National Transport Strategy targets, the Prime Minister launched the master plan for logistics centers to develop the infrastructure of the sector, diversify the local economy, and enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading investment destination and a global logistics hub.

The Kingdom has advanced 17 ranks in the World Bank's Global Logistics Index, reaching 38th place out of 160 countries after making big leaps in performance efficiency.

Completing the developmental stage the country is experiencing, several strategies, plans, projects, and leading companies were launched, including: the National Intellectual Property Strategy, the new strategy for King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), the master plan for King Salman International Airport, the master plan for the new Abha International Airport, Warifah project, Marafi project, Soudah Peaks project, Leyja development project in NEOM, Saudi Entertainment Ventures "SEVEN", Riyadh Air Company.

Keen to increase the housing ownership rate for citizens, various housing solutions and options were provided, contributing to raising the housing ownership rate for Saudi families to more than 60% in 2022, and we will continue in our direction to provide suitable housing for citizens and increase the home ownership ratio.

The Kingdom attaches great importance to the cultural sector, being a fundamental pillar in its ambitious vision. This resulted in the unanimous adoption of the Kingdom by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee as the chair of the World Heritage Committee.

The sports sector witnessed a high leap and radical change, with the Prime Minister launching the investment and privatization project for sports clubs, achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at building an effective sports sector, through stimulating the private sector and enabling it to contribute to the development of the sports sector, achieving the desired excellence for national teams, sports clubs, and practitioners at all levels.

The unprecedented unanimous support for the Saudi file to host the 2034 World Cup from regional and international federations contributed to supporting the Kingdom's hosting file, in addition to the availability of prepared infrastructure and necessary capabilities that enabled the Kingdom to host the most prestigious global tournaments such as: "Formula 1, Dakar Rally."

To enhance locally produced media content, approval was given for the new regulation "for the General Authority of Media Regulation"; to support the Kingdom's economic activity in various media fields, provide various jobs and large employment opportunities, by preparing the investment environment to enable national companies and attract direct foreign investments, in addition to adopting the latest trends and best practices regionally and internationally in the media field, contributing to achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, through diversifying the sources of the national economy.

Your country has achieved advanced positions in several fields, where it has made progress in more than 50% of the United Nations' sustainable development indicators.

Your country continued its achievements in the tourism sector by achieving a 64% growth during the first quarter of 2023, representing the highest quarterly performance historically, in addition to ranking second globally in the rate of growth in the number of incoming tourists.

Your country achieved a scientific achievement represented in sending two astronauts to the International Space Station, where this scientific mission contributed to enhancing the Kingdom's global position in the field of space exploration and serving humanity. In our pursuit to support the space sector, approval was given for the organizational arrangements to transform the Saudi Space Authority into the Saudi Space Agency; to be a qualitative shift in terms of focusing on the space market industry and stimulating research and innovation in it.

Our youth are cared for, being the hands that build the present and future of the Kingdom, and the basis for building and implementing any developmental plan; and what made us very happy was seeing many of them assuming leadership positions in various sectors, not only at the local level but also at the international level.

The Saudi woman has received her share of empowerment and construction opportunities until she became an important and effective partner in the developmental renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing in various fields and assumed leadership and senior positions in the government and private sectors and in regional and international organizations.

The Kingdom is moving forward on the path of development, modernization, and continuous improvement, proceeding steadily according to Vision 2030, which came to enhance this developmental path through diversifying the economic base and sources of income, investing available energies and wealth, and various available capabilities to ensure the continuation of your country at this level comparable to advanced countries.

The economic transformation journey adopted by your country continues, and what has been achieved of positive results so far bodes more successes in achieving economic and financial reforms aimed at enhancing comprehensive economic growth and strengthening the financial position of the Kingdom to ensure financial sustainability towards a prosperous economy.

The citizen is the pillar of comprehensive and sustainable economic development, a fundamental pillar in the developmental renaissance, and contributes directly to achieving achievements in various fields.

Your country continues its efforts to enhance the support and social protection system for citizens, given its importance in providing a decent living standard, enhancing the quality of their lives, increasing employment opportunities, improving income levels, and developing the infrastructure of cities to provide all services at the highest levels.

In our commitment to alleviate the burdens on citizens and improve their living conditions amidst economic changes, approval has been granted to increase the basic minimum threshold for calculating pensions for social security beneficiaries, and to continue the Citizen Account program. The registration and additional financial support for beneficiaries of the Citizen Account program will also continue for three more months until December 2023.

In continuation of the economic development the nation is experiencing, four special economic zones have been launched to diversify the Saudi economy and improve the investment environment, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leading global investment destination.

The Kingdom's membership in the G20, which includes the world's 20 strongest economies, signifies an increase in the influential role it plays in the global economy. This is based on a solid industrial economic foundation and a safe environment for investments from around the world. The Kingdom's various initiatives have played a prominent and influential role in many sectors and activities, aimed at achieving the goals and aspirations of the member states and the welfare of their peoples.

Your country has achieved advanced positions. The International Monetary Fund classified the Saudi economy as the fastest growing among the G20 economies in 2022, with a growth rate of 8.7%, and a non-oil GDP growth of about 4.8%. Unemployment rates among Saudis have dropped to their lowest historical level, down to 8%, and the report commended the Kingdom's efforts to contain inflation through local support and setting price caps on several products. The average consumer price index stood at 2.5% in 2022.

As a result of the government's continued efforts to develop financial policy and comprehensive structural regulatory and economic reforms, Moody's credit rating agency rated the Kingdom at (A1) with a positive future outlook.

Your country achieved second place in digital competitiveness among the G20 nations according to the European Center for Digital Competitiveness. It also earned excellence certificates at the World Summit on the Information Society, bringing the total number of excellence certificates obtained by the Kingdom to 35. It ranked third in the initial public offering and board of directors indices among the G20 nations and was first in the G20 in terms of labor productivity growth for 2022.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), your country ranked seventh among the G20 nations in the field of aviation security. It achieved second place among the G20 and fourth globally in digital organization readiness, and third globally in the World Bank Group's 2022 Digital Government Maturity Index. It ranked first in the 2022 Index of Maturity of Government Electronic and Mobile Services issued by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). The Kingdom presented a leading model to the world in bridging the digital gap, successfully covering 99% of the population with its digital infrastructure.

The Kingdom achieved the 17th position globally out of 64 of the world’s most competitive countries, entering the top 20 for the first time in the Annual Report on Global Competitiveness. It advanced seven places in the 2023 edition, supported by strong economic and financial performance in 2022 and improved business legislation, placing it third among the G20 nations for the first time. The economic reforms and the efficiency of spending contributed to reaching the top three ranks in 23 indices.

Saudi women's participation in the labor market exceeded the 30% target set in Saudi Vision 2030. By the end of the second quarter of 2023, the number of Saudi female investors in the stock market reached 1,562,781. Saudi women own more than 45% of small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom. Overall, the number of enterprises in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.6% compared to the first quarter, reaching 1.23 million establishments.

The non-profit sector saw rapid growth in 2022, increasing its establishments by more than 114% compared to before Saudi Vision 2030, reaching over 3,800 institutions and associations. The number of specialized associations increased by 67%, and the number of volunteers exceeded 650,000, reflecting the state's interest in the sector as one of the pillars of Vision 2030.

To meet aspirations in the industrial sector and maximize its role in diversifying the Kingdom's economic base, the National Industrial Strategy was launched. This aims to achieve an attractive industrial economy that exports high-tech products and contributes to securing global supply chains in partnership with the private sector. Additionally, Ceer, the first Saudi company for manufacturing electric cars in the Kingdom, was launched.

The Kingdom worked to attract major investors, based on the strength of its economic base and strategic location connecting three continents. It focused on improving the investment environment to increase its attractiveness to investors and presented several giant investment initiatives under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund. These efforts included launching the Investment Events Fund, Asir Investment Company, and establishing five regional companies. The Fund's pivotal role in diversifying the economy through projects and spending SR150 billion annually in the economy to support local content was significant.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding for a new economic corridor project linking India, the Middle East, and Europe crystallizes the foundations upon which it is built to achieve the common interests of the Kingdom. It enhances the economic interconnectedness with its partners from other countries, positively reflecting on the global economy in general. The project demonstrates the importance of the Kingdom's strategic location connecting East and West, increasing its openness to continental linking projects that serve intercontinental trade and enhancing the Kingdom's global leadership role as a reliable energy source and its competitive advantages, making its participation central to the project's success.

The Kingdom, as part of its energy strategy and its leadership role in ensuring the stability of the global economy and energy markets, works to support the stability and balance of global oil markets. Oil remains a crucial element in supporting the growth of the global economy. This is evident in the Kingdom's pivotal role in establishing and continuing the OPEC+ agreement as a result of its initiatives aimed at accelerating the stabilization of markets and the sustainability of supplies. The Kingdom is also committed to developing and investing in all the energy resources it possesses.

The state has given significant attention to the energy system's programs and initiatives, which have positively impacted the Saudi economy. This is evident in the plans and programs to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources, which is expected to account for about 50% of the electricity generation capacity in the energy mix by 2030.

Your country has achieved leadership in environmental protection through local and international initiatives that rely on clean energy and contribute to reducing carbon emissions. The most important of these are the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative, which affirm the Kingdom's commitment to international sustainability efforts and increase the region's capacity to protect the Earth. These initiatives include a clear plan that aims to achieve all global targets.

In reaffirmation of the Kingdom's role in addressing global water challenges and its commitment to environmental sustainability, a global water organization has been established with its headquarters in Riyadh. This completes the decades of global leading experience your country has offered in water production, transportation, distribution, and technical solutions to face challenges. It also contributes to placing water issues at the top of the international agenda, by providing over $6 billion in funding to several brotherly and friendly countries across four continents for water and sanitation projects.

The National Development Fund, through its affiliated entities, has contributed to financing the world's largest green hydrogen production plant, planned to be established in the Oxagon in NEOM. This is part of the Kingdom's efforts in transitioning to clean energy and meeting the growing global energy demand, with green hydrogen representing one of the most prominent investments led by the Kingdom in developing new and alternative energy sources.

The state's fight against corruption and its eradication stems from the recognition that corruption is the primary enemy of development and prosperity. Eliminating it is a national mission that requires the collaboration of all to preserve public funds, protect national achievements, and prevent illegitimate gains that contravene the principles of Islamic law. The state is committed to its clear approach in fighting and eradicating corruption, announcing all corruption cases and the judicial bodies' findings with justice and transparency. This includes the necessity of close international cooperation, which we undertake as part of the Riyadh Global Initiative and within the framework of the Arab Convention and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to avert its risks and destructive effects, serving common interests and limiting safe havens for the corrupt.

Drugs represent a major crisis facing countries worldwide, significantly impacting peoples' lives and their achievements. In its role to protect society from this dangerous scourge and to combat it, the Kingdom launched a security campaign against drugs. This campaign has achieved tangible results. We affirm that the preemptive strikes will remain decisive, leaving no room for smugglers or promoters to target our sons and daughters, or tamper with our security in any way.

Believing in the importance of educating the community about the dangers and risks of drugs, awareness campaigns have been organized in all sectors. Treatment and counseling centers have been set up to combat and mitigate the effects of drugs.

The Kingdom is founded on certain fundamental pillars: the belief in monotheism, the Islamic Sharia, and the expansive principles it encompasses, which include the foundations of peaceful coexistence for all nations of the world regardless of their religious, sectarian, or ethnic affiliations. We are advocates of dialogue and fair peace based on respect for rights, international charters, and peaceful coexistence among nations and peoples.

We express our commitment and pride in our values and culture based on dialogue, tolerance, and openness, while affirming our respect for the values and cultures of others, and respecting the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states.

We emphasize the Kingdom's absolute rejection of any attempt by anyone, under any pretext, to offend the Islamic religion, to distort its image, to attack the Holy Qur’an, to insult our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, or his noble companions, or to harm any of the Muslim sanctities. At the same time, we stress the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation between followers of religions, cultures, and civilizations, and respecting all heavenly religions, for peace and harmony in the world. Promoting values of tolerance and peace is the best way to counteract narratives of hatred, bigotry, extremism, violence, and incitement.

The benevolent Islamic Sharia and its noble message denounce aggression, extremism, and terrorism. The Kingdom's steadfast positions, based on the true faith, reject terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of its diverse origins and justifications. Terrorism is a destructive evil that sows seeds of discord among communities, incites hatred and enmity among people, and recognizes neither boundaries nor values. It does not differentiate among peoples, regardless of their beliefs, colors, and races.

The Kingdom always believes that the path to security, stability, development, and prosperity requires the continuation of collective efforts to combat terrorism and its criminal groups and to confront the extremist ideology that contradicts all religious, human, and moral values. In its belief in combating thought with thought and eradicating the scourge of terrorism from its roots, rejecting hatred and extremism, the Kingdom established the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal). This center aims to combat extremist thought and its messages, fight its activities, limit its effects, and promote the principles of tolerance and the culture of moderation, in cooperation with our partners at regional and international levels.

The Kingdom has solidified its regional and international standing through hosting key summits such as the Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development, the 32nd Regular Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level (Jeddah Summit), the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Central Asian Countries, the first Saudi-African Summit, and the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh. Additionally, the Crown Prince's visits to brotherly and friendly countries and his participation in international conferences, along with numerous state leaders visiting the Kingdom, have positioned Saudi Arabia as a beacon of peace recognized globally.

On the Gulf level, we have successfully activated the strategic role of the Gulf Cooperation Council regionally and globally. The 43rd Gulf Summit emphasized the importance of fully and accurately implementing our vision, including completing the elements of economic unity and the joint defense and security systems, coordinating positions to enhance the solidarity and stability of the Council's states, preserving their interests, shielding them from regional and international conflicts, fulfilling the aspirations of their citizens, and bolstering their regional and international roles through unified political stances and developing strategic partnerships with the international community, regional and international organizations, and brotherly and friendly countries.

Since its foundation, the Kingdom has supported the unity, solidarity, and cooperation of the Arab world in facing dangers, challenges, and changes in the Arab region, which has experienced significant political shifts affecting most states. Among these positions aimed at achieving peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region are supporting efforts and initiatives for a comprehensive political solution to the crises in Yemen, Sudan, and Syria.

On the Islamic level, your country has played a significant and fundamental role in serving Islam, spreading its benevolent teachings, and defending the issues of Muslims at large, stemming from its status as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Qibla for Muslims worldwide.

The Kingdom has given considerable attention to the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, believing in the importance of uniting Arabs and Muslims, working towards unity, and unifying the word to face the challenges and issues confronting both nations on all fronts.

We affirm our continuous support for the Palestinian people, who have suffered a fierce war in the Gaza Strip, resulting in thousands of casualties among children, women, the elderly, and unarmed civilians. We are exerting all possible efforts, communicating with all international and regional parties, to stop the ongoing aggression in Gaza, prevent its expansion in the region, and emphasize the need to adhere to international humanitarian law and avoid targeting civilians.

We stress the role of the United Nations and its institutions in providing safe humanitarian corridors to deliver medical care and food needs to civilians under siege in Gaza. We categorically reject targeting civilians in any form or under any pretext and reject forced displacement attempts.

As part of Saudi Arabia's historical role, we directed the launch of a public campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Your country has initiated humanitarian and relief aid by air and sea. An extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit convened in Riyadh at the Kingdom's request to form a united Arab stance and intensify international pressure to halt the aggression in Gaza and strengthen efforts to support the security and stability of the region.

We affirm that the security of the Middle East region requires hastening a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, ensuring the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Kingdom renews its rejection and condemnation of all unilateral actions that violate international law, undermine regional and international peace efforts, and obstruct pathways to a political solution.

Regarding Yemen, the Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to the security and stability of Yemen, supporting all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people, and pushing towards political solutions to restore security and stability in Yemen, averting threats to the Kingdom and the region. We express satisfaction with the statement issued by the UN Special Envoy to Yemen regarding the roadmap supporting the peace process, in line with the Kingdom's initiative to end the war in Yemen, and support international and UN efforts for a comprehensive political solution based on the three references, including Security Council Resolution 2216.

In Iraq, the Kingdom supports efforts by the Iraqi government to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity, security and stability, preserve Iraq's integrity and unity, full sovereignty, Arab-Islamic identity, social fabric, and national unity; and support it in confronting terrorist groups and armed militias to enforce state sovereignty and law.

Regarding Sudan, we affirm the Kingdom's steadfast positions on preserving Sudan's security, integrity, and stability; maintaining state cohesion and preventing its collapse; supporting it in facing the developments and repercussions of the current crisis; urging calm, dialogue, unity; relieving the suffering of the Sudanese people; and preventing any foreign intervention in Sudanese affairs that exacerbates conflict and threatens regional peace and security. The Kingdom hosted Sudanese peace talks in Jeddah, reaffirming its position and responsibility and its commitment to Sudan's security and stability.

The Kingdom supports the Arab League's decision to resume the participation of Syrian government delegations in meetings of the League's Council and related organizations and bodies, as well as the outcomes of the Jeddah Summit. We hope this will support and stabilize the Syrian Arab Republic, its territorial unity, and contribute to an urgent solution to the Syrian crisis, facilitating the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

In Lebanon, the Kingdom continually stands with the Lebanese people, urging Lebanese parties to implement comprehensive structural political and economic reforms to overcome the current crisis. The Kingdom also emphasizes the need for the state to extend its authority over all Lebanese territories, adhere to relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement, to control security, counter drug trafficking, and terrorist activities threatening regional and world security.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Kingdom emphasizes the importance of achieving security and stability, ensuring Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorist groups and organizations, and urges intensified regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

Our welcoming of the initiative by the Chinese President to develop good neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran stems from the Kingdom’s consistent approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, international norms and charters, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful resolution of disputes through direct dialogue, and everything that enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

The Kingdom pursues a wise and steady policy in establishing balanced relations with brotherly and friendly countries, enabling it to act as a sincere and impartial mediator in resolving disputes and settling issues between some states. Among these efforts were hosting the representatives of the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities, and hosting a meeting of national security advisors and representatives of several countries regarding the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The Kingdom reaffirmed its steadfast position based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, preserving the international order based on respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, non-use of force or threat thereof. The Kingdom supports mediation efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, cease fire, politically resolve the crisis, promote dialogue, and settle the conflict through negotiations.

In recognition of your country's humanitarian role towards the world and inspired by its mission to preserve human dignity derived from the teachings of the noble Islamic religion, the Kingdom has paid great attention to relieving the distressed, helping the needy, preserving human life and dignity, health, and extending a helping hand, support, and assistance to individuals, brotherly and friendly countries through its relief institutions and charitable platforms.

The Kingdom has been a leading donor in providing official developmental assistance (humanitarian and developmental) to low and middle-income countries. The total Saudi aid over the past decades to the present has reached approximately $123.22 billion, implementing 5,694 projects benefiting 167 countries worldwide, in addition to providing 782 contributions to 62 beneficiary organizations and international bodies.

Since the onset of the Sudanese crisis, the Kingdom has evacuated 8,455 individuals from 110 countries and safely repatriated them to their homelands. It also contributed to establishing a humanitarian zone for the World Food Programme in Jeddah, serving as a center for storing and sending humanitarian aid to the Republic of Sudan and neighboring countries affected by the crisis.

In our commitment to stand with the affected peoples of brotherly countries, we directed the provision of health, shelter, food, and logistical aid to Turkey, Syria, Morocco, and others, to alleviate their suffering due to devastating earthquakes causing significant loss of life and property. We also stood with brotherly Libya, providing food and relief aid to those affected by floods and alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people.

In conclusion, we thank all state employees who serve their country with dedication, contributing to achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision, elevating the nation's status and progress, and propelling it to higher global ranks. Our thanks extend to all personnel in the security and military sectors, and to the heroic soldiers stationed at the borders. We pray to the Almighty to accept those who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation and its achievements as martyrs and grant speedy recovery to the injured. We also thank the Shoura Council for its efforts and contributions within its competencies."



