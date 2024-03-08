AJMAN - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has launched "Ajman Vision 2030", which marks the culmination of collaborative efforts from various governmental and societal entities within the emirate, crafting a comprehensive roadmap toward the future.

The vision underscores the alignment of all policies and strategies with the national agenda, federal objectives, and readiness for the future, firmly anchoring the emirate's commitment to a people-centric future. It delineates the emirate's aspirations and goals, including developing skilled human capital to fulfil Ajman's ambitions, enhance its appeal and liveability, and foster an inclusive society.

The launch event, held at the Ajman Stud on Thursday, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development; Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED); Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Municipality and Planning Department, a number of sheikhs, officials, and members of the Ajman community.

The occasion featured presentations outlining the vision's principles and strategic directions, offering attendees insights into the transformative projects envisioned for the emirate.

In his address during the event, Sheikh Ammar highlighted the UAE government's commitment to future-preparedness and individual development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He highlighted the government's emphasis on harnessing innovative technologies and ensuring a skilled workforce to make the UAE one of the world's best countries in its golden jubilee.

He added that the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, inspired by the spirit of union, are committed to building a sustainable future economically, socially, and environmentally, focusing on human development, participation, and prosperity.

The Crown Prince underscored that Ajman Vision 2030 is a collective endeavour shaped by the contributions of over 3,000 individuals representing various community segments.

Sheikh Ammar continued, "We have developed several tools that have helped us sense the community's priorities and understand its needs and aspirations. The results have shown a desire for more social, sports, cultural, and artistic activities, and more facilities designed for children and People of Determination."

He added that studies have also shown the need for frameworks supporting entrepreneurs to attract an elite of global and local companies to establish their offices in Ajman to become key partners in economic and human development.

Sheikh Ammar outlined that the Ajman Vision is based on eight fundamental principles: sustainability, inclusivity, community centrality, governmental agility, future preparedness, accountability, cooperation, and the spirit of union. The Ajman Executive Council will ensure adherence to them and disseminate their culture.

The eight principles serve as the foundation for planning and implementation until 2030, encompassing diverse aspects of balanced development and have spurred collaborative efforts to design impactful projects.

Sheikh Ammar added, "Looking ahead, there will be a significant emphasis on community programmes, with a target to increase artistic, cultural, and sports activities by 400 percent by 2030.

As the youth segment represents 36 percent of the emirate's population, the vision will work on developing policies that harness this vital energy to maximise the emirate's economic and social stature. In the coming days, we will launch a programme for ambitious young leaders, aiming to empower them with skills and knowledge to realise their potential."

Sheikh Ammar reiterated the commitment to providing policies and programmes for children and women, fostering a modern institutional system guided by core principles, and accelerating development through partnerships with the private sector.

"Updating the urban plan of the emirate will be among our priorities, and we have already commenced work on the coastal development project for Ajman in recent months. This project will increase the public beaches by 300 percent and equip them with integrated urban facilities.

The coming months will witness the commencement of the "Heart of Ajman" project to double the emirate's regional and global trade logistical capabilities.

The Crown Prince stated that the vision will increase spending on leisure and tourism activities in the Masfout area by 200 percent over the next four years.

He also lauded the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his team in the "Emirates Villages" project, which began in the Masfout area to enhance people's lives.

"Ajman Vision 2030 symbolises the emirate's aspirations and ambitions over the next six years, aiming to establish Ajman as a beacon of success and a model of inclusive development for all its residents," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that providing a decent life for citizens is a strategic goal for the country's leadership, which always ensures that the citizens enjoy all means of social stability, livelihood, and quality of life.

He commended the launch of the Ajman Vision 2030, which aims at achieving sustainable development, and emphasised the significant care given to the Masfout region by providing infrastructure, quality service systems, and creating job opportunities for its residents.

Sheikh Theyab pointed out that the Emirates Villages project aims to develop tourist, heritage, and service facilities in the Masfout region with a focus on empowering the residents of these villages with economic opportunities and integrating them into the development process.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi hailed the Ajman Vision as a guiding framework that embodies the objectives and aspirations of the wise leadership towards comprehensive and sustainable development. The vision stands poised to draw the future landscape based on national values and visions, leveraging the emirate's resources, energies, and youth optimally.

He said, "This ambitious vision unfolds promising horizons and opportunities, accelerating the trajectory towards desired growth, development, and boosting the emirate's competitiveness and attractiveness while preserving the UAE's national identity. It focuses on economic, human, and cultural advancement, advanced infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, positioning Ajman as a sustainable haven for happiness, societal well-being, and a hub for innovation and prosperity."

Highlighting teamwork as pivotal in achieving this visionary agenda and its future goals, he affirmed the Department of Finance's commitment to fostering flexibility, innovation, and efficiency in financial performance. It will continue its collaborative approach with partners to enrich the emirate's developmental milestones, ensuring its sustained evolution and flourishing for decades to come.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that Ajman is poised for a bright and unified future, based on the values of the union and the spirit of cooperation.

He stated that the Ajman Vision 2030 epitomises commitment to sustainable economic and social development, achieved through effective integration and coordination with the national agenda and federal strategies.

The vision calls for building a flexible and sustainable society, where economic development is balanced with caring for the social dimensions and preserving the environment, he noted. "We will work hard to achieve this ambitious vision, with a focus on meeting the aspirations of the emirate of Ajman and achieving the main goals of our sustainable vision."

Sheikh Abdulaziz concluded, "We prepare for the future by keenly analysing trends and adopting cutting-edge technologies to ensure readiness for forthcoming challenges. Through Ajman Vision, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to comprehensive development and provision of high-quality community services, fostering communication and cooperation with all stakeholders to achieve these noble objectives."

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed pride in Ajman's insightful visions, applauding the inspiring plans and comprehensive strategy formulated by the wise leadership. These initiatives, he noted, are geared towards empowering individuals and ensuring societal happiness.

He praised the Ajman Vision 2030, which sets out clear frameworks to enhance integration between departments and institutions and activate partnerships to achieve optimal results.

"The emirate of Ajman has evolved into a paradigmatic city providing ideal living conditions, attracting investors and tourists, and embodying leadership, excellence, and prosperity under a leadership committed to supporting human advancement, fostering sustainable development, and pursuing a brighter future for all," Sheikh Rashid concluded.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, affirmed that Ajman Vision 2030 has placed human development at the forefront of its priorities and is concerned with achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, which enhances social stability for current and future generations, and leads the emirate towards doubling its development plans.

He added, "With the directives and visions of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the emirate has drawn a path of leadership and excellence in various fields, and Ajman Vision 2030 comes to enhance these gains and create a new renaissance in which the efforts of all government entities and the private sector are shared, and led by qualified national cadres capable of keeping pace with future developments."

Ajman Vision 2030 is a comprehensive plan that outlines the emirate's goals for the next decade. The vision is based on eight strategic principles:

- Spirit of the Union: Ajman is committed to a unified future. The emirate will align its policies and strategies with the national agenda, federal strategies and objectives, and coordinate effectively with other emirates.

- Cooperation: Ajman is committed to a collaborative future. The emirate will increase strategic cooperation with the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and the community.

- Accountability: Ajman is committed to fulfilling its commitments and being accountable to the community. The emirate will promote transparency in developing and monitoring commitments.

- Future Preparedness: Ajman is committed to being prepared for the future. The emirate will analyse and anticipate future trends and challenges in all development areas and harness modern technologies and innovative solutions.

- Agility: Ajman is committed to a flexible future with a responsive community that adapts quickly to change, with high levels of participation.

- Community Centrality: Ajman is committed to a people-centred future. The emirate will focus on the health and social well-being of individuals and communities, and consult with people and businesses to ensure their participation in government decision-making.

- Inclusivity: Ajman is committed to an inclusive future. The emirate will empower people to ensure their full integration and participation in society, promote equal opportunities for all, and enhance youth and elders integration and well-being.

- Sustainability: Ajman is committed to a sustainable future. The emirate will promote economic activities with high added value and specialised knowledge, meet the economic and social needs of the population while ensuring environmental sustainability, become a results-based government, and shift spending towards achieving the most important long-term results.

Ajman Vision 2030 has identified a set of strategic directives and objectives, including:

- Enhancing the competitive business environment and investment climate that drives economic development: This will be achieved by creating a business-friendly environment, encouraging and facilitating investment, strengthening the commercial infrastructure, and facilitating trade and the commercial environment. In addition, the vision aims to develop a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, start-ups, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to enable increased private sector participation in public projects and services.

- Building human capital capable of achieving the emirate's aspirations: This will be achieved by ensuring world-class education that drives academic achievement and prepares for the future, encouraging research and development (R&D) and innovation in the emirate, and strengthening workforce skills and lifelong learning.

- Enhancing the emirate's attractiveness and liability: This will be achieved by improving the performance of city operations and public services, creating active urban centres, facilitating access to green and blue spaces, sports and recreational facilities, and community facilities, and promoting health, safety, and well-being.

- Transforming Ajman into a centre for arts and culture: This will be achieved by protecting cultural heritage, highlighting and developing it, supporting community participation in artistic and cultural activities, and supporting the development of the arts and cultural sectors.

- Achieving integrated and sustainable transportation: This will be achieved by improving the quality of the road infrastructure, improving the quality of the public transportation network, and encouraging active transportation by providing an environment conducive to walking and cycling.

The Ajman government is committed to achieving these goals through a comprehensive and coordinated approach that involves all stakeholders.

One of the vision's goals is to improve environmental sustainability by achieving sustainable waste management, reducing pollution, improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of alternative energy, protecting biodiversity, and preserving natural resources.

Additionally, the goals also include building a comprehensive, cohesive and empowered society by empowering the social services system and its effectiveness, promoting gender equality, empowering women, children, youth, People of Determination and the elderly, preserving the Emirati national identity, and enabling the contribution of the private sector and society to the social sector agenda.

The vision is concerned with transforming the government into a pioneering government characterised by agility, innovation, efficiency, and focus on results. This is an approach that requires increasing agility, innovation, and efficiency in government structures, ensuring the readiness of plans, policies, laws, and regulations for the future, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government services, and ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the management of physical and digital assets.

This also requires improving financial performance and increasing focus on results through preparing a results-based budget and measuring performance, involving the community and stakeholders in decision-making, and facilitating their access to information.