H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, have attended a roundtable meeting held in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

The event, organised jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Korean Industries, brought together ministers, senior officials and representatives of leading industrial, commercial and investment entities from both nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed President Lee Jae-myung and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, expressing sincere wishes for the success of the visit and its contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed that, under the vision and guidance of its leadership, the UAE continues to advance development-focused partnerships that stimulate mutual economic growth with friendly nations that share the same forward-looking visions on achieving inclusive development and ensuring a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

He emphasised that strengthening international cooperation, expanding trade and investment ties, and exploring partnership opportunities in promising sectors are essential foundations for realising these shared ambitions.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also stressed that the solid strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea serves as an exemplary model of international relations, having witnessed rapid, remarkable progress in recent years thanks to the two countries’ shared commitment to mutual interests and the comprehensive framework of agreements binding them, foremost among them the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), officially signed in May 2024.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that this landmark agreement leads the nations into a new phase of bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, accelerating mutual growth by removing trade barriers and expanding partnership opportunities between the public and private sectors in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of continuing to advance the partnership, broadening the horizons of collaboration in a way that brings greater prosperity and benefit to the peoples of both nations.

The meeting was attended, on the UAE side, by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince, alongside senior officials and business leaders from various key sectors.

The Korean side was represented by senior officials from President Lee’s official delegation, along with representatives from several key sectors in the Republic of Korea.

During the roundtable discussions, both sides presented overviews of investment enablers and opportunities available in their respective markets, as part of efforts to reinforce bilateral economic relations.

The UAE delegation invited the Korean business community to take advantage of the UAE’s highly competitive and growth-driven investment environment, particularly within the industrial sector, which is undergoing major transformation under the ambitious Operation 300bn strategy, aimed at increasing the sector’s contribution to national gross domestic product from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

The roundtable also featured several bilateral meetings between Emirati and Korean companies operating within the same sectors, as part of efforts to advance sector-specific investment cooperation.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and the Republic of Korea continues to grow steadily, reaching US$6.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to 2023, and growth of 17.8 percent and 40.8 per cent compared to 2022 and 2021, respectively. The momentum continued into the first half of 2025, with trade reaching US$3.14 billion.