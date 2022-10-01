AJMAN - The number of licences registered by Chinese investors at the Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) totalled 113, an increase of 27 percent compared to last year while Ajman’s exports to China amounted to nearly AED2.5 million until the end of September 2022.

These figures were released by the department on the occasion of its participation in the 73rd Chinese National celebrations on 1st October.

The department’s figures also revealed that until the end of September 2022, the number of Chinese investors in the emirate was 475, an increase of 5 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Abdullah Ahmed Saif Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, highlighted the close ties between the UAE and China, which are a global model to be followed.

The two countries have significant developmental potential and positive prospects, he added, noting that their bilateral relations are based on mutual respect and shared interests in economic, trade and investment areas.