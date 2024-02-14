Dr. Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), emphasised the global significance of the World Governments Summit (WGS) as a platform for governments to envision the future of governmental work, share knowledge, and inspire innovative solutions to global challenges, ultimately shaping a better future for future generations.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the WGS in Dubai, Al Suwaidi highlighted the annual gathering's role in fostering partnerships, exploring opportunities, and designing a better future for humanity and future generations through the collaboration of minds, creative ideas, and decision-makers from around the world.

The CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority also mentioned that the UAE has succeeded in consolidating its position as a global hub for dialogue and a catalyst for positive thinking and international cooperation to envision a better future for governmental work, its qualitative initiatives, and its well-thought-out strategies that achieve sustainable development.

She emphasised the significance of the Principles of the 50 and the launch of the ‘Projects of the 50’, as they form a framework for the future, with a focus on building the world's best and most active economy, investing in human capital, developing education, attracting talent, continuously building skills, and enhancing digital, technological, and scientific excellence within the context of enhancing future readiness.

Maryam Al Suwaidi highlighted the SCA's role in anticipating future challenges and adapting to rapidly changing business environments, influenced by technological advancements, knowledge economy trends, social changes, and political and environmental challenges. She emphasised the importance of building a sustainable culture for implementing mechanisms and tools in governmental entities to support strategic planning and proactive initiatives aligned with potential future trends.

She highlighted the authority's ongoing efforts to enhance long-term future planning capabilities by training staff to anticipate multiple scenarios, innovate solutions, and analyse effects. The aim is to pave the way for advanced growth in the financial services industry and capital market in the UAE.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the efforts of the SCA contributed to the growth of the performance of the securities markets in the UAE over the past three years by 350 percent, where the market value increased from AED1.1 trillion to AED3.5 trillion, reflecting increased investor confidence in the local markets and the success of all offerings, including the IPOs 45 new companies.