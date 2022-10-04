ABU DHABI -- The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE rose to AED495.54 billion in July, a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percent or AED19.93 billion, compared with AED475.61 billion in July 2021.

According to the bank’s recent statistics issued today, its month-on-month balance sheet rose by 0.84 percent or AED4.13 billion in July 2022, compared with AED491.41 billion in June 2022.

The bank’s budget in July was distributed between assets in cash and bank balances valued at AED215.74 billion, investments saved to maturity valued at AED179.25 billion, deposits worth AED65.7 billion, loans and advances totalling AED2.15 billion, and other assets valued at AED32.7 billion.

According to the balance sheet, liabilities and capital were distributed between current and deposit accounts valued at AED211.82 billion, certificates of deposit and cash bills worth AED144.84 billion, issued notes and coins worth AED114.94 billion, capital and reserves valued at AED17.87 billion, and liabilities totalling AED6.07 billion.