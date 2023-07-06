Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Naisbitt King Group to facilitate 3 to 6-month internship opportunities in the UK for Ministry of Finance and National Economy (MOFNE) and CBB employees.

The MoU was signed by the CBB Governor, Rasheed Mohammed AlMaraj, and the Chairman of Naisbitt King Group, Alastair King on the sidelines of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to UK.

The internships will be facilitated through Naisbitt King Group, who are highly experienced in arranging practical training courses with various institutions in the UK.

The MoU is a testament to CBB’s commitment to training financial sector employees and developing national skill sets in line with the latest market trends and technologies while continuing to build relationships with leading international institutions.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).