DOHA: The Cabinet has approved -in principle- the proposal of HE Minister of Labor to establish the Qatar award for localization in the private sector.

The Cabinet, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, took the decision on Wednesday morning.

The proposal comes within the framework of Law No. 12 of 2024 regarding the localization of jobs in the private sector, and in implementation of the objectives and initiatives set by the comprehensive vision for development - Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

These objectives and initiatives include a workforce ready for the future and empowering citizens and qualifying them to compete in the labor market, with the aim of encouraging positive competition among private sector establishments in the field of localization, by honoring establishments that have achieved localization targets and contributed to achieving the Qatar National Vision, and to honor distinguished talents among citizens appointed in the private sector as well as owners of distinguished visions and innovative pioneers in this sector.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the Ministry of Transport's proposal to exempt Qatari students studying at the Qatar Aeronautical Academy from tuition fees, with the aim of attracting distinguished students to work in the aviation industry, in line with the state's directives, as well as to provide the labor market with national cadres in the field of aviation.

