MUSCAT: Oman’s reform story is not just about laws and platforms — it is about trust. Over the past few years, the Sultanate of Oman has reshaped its investment climate with one goal in mind: to build confidence among foreign and local investors alike.

That confidence is beginning to take root, supported by a series of bold measures that demonstrate both pragmatism and intent.

The Foreign Capital Investment Law allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership was a pivotal step. It signalled a fundamental shift from protectionism to partnership. Combined with new public-private partnership and privatisation laws, Oman has made it clear that it sees the private sector as a driver of national growth rather than a guest in the economy.

The government’s decision to abolish minimum capital requirements and reduce commercial registry fees further underlines its commitment to a liberalised business environment.

What sets Oman apart from many other reforming economies is its practical approach. It does not pursue change for headline appeal, but for tangible results. The reduction of real estate transfer fees from 5 to 3 per cent, for instance, was a technical but powerful gesture — one that immediately boosted property transactions and liquidity.

Similarly, capping environmental permit fees at RO 900 for three years has encouraged compliance without discouraging investment. These small but significant measures form the backbone of investor trust.

At the same time, Oman has recognised that transparency must accompany liberalisation. The government’s digitalisation drive ensures that company registration, permit approvals and environmental clearances follow a traceable, standardised process. For investors, predictability is the highest form of reassurance and Oman’s new systems are designed to deliver exactly that.

Of course, reform without consistency risks creating frustration.

Some investors still face delays due to overlapping jurisdictions or uneven interpretation of rules between agencies. The “Invest in Oman” Service Centre was established to resolve this — acting as a single coordination point for large investments. Its success, however, will depend on how much authority it is given to act across ministries, not just to observe them. What investors seek now is one decision, one platform and one accountable entity.

Another test of credibility lies in the labour market. The Omanisation policy aims to balance opportunity for citizens with flexibility for business.

