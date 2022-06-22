Bahrain - The Bahrain Society of the Private Training Institutes will strive to create employment opportunities for 20,000 Bahrainis and train 10,000 Bahrainis annually until 2024 as part of the Economic Recovery Plan.

For this, BSPTI announced its willingness to boost cooperation with the Ministry of Labour to implement the strategy of developing human resources.

Following BSPTI’s meeting with the Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Ahmed Al-Hayiki, the Chairman of BSPTI, Nawaf Al Jishi, said private training institutes are keen on developing their programmes to achieve the directions of the Ministry of Labour to develop the skills of job seekers and enhance their capabilities to meet the needs of the jobs available in the private sector to make them the first choice in the labour market.

Discuss challenges

During the meeting, which was attended by several Ministry and Society representatives, Al-Jishi noted the Ministry of Labour's eagerness to discuss the challenges facing the training sector and find appropriate solutions for its development, as part of the Ministry's efforts to develop the labour market in Bahrain, keep unemployment rates within safe limits, and assist training institutes in providing Qualitative training.

“The training sector has proven its ability to adapt and meet the changing needs of economic growth in Bahrain and meet future requirements according to world-class quality standards by offering accredited national training programmes within the National Qualifications Framework,” said Al Jishi.

Al Jishi concluded by emphasising the importance of training institutes in the fields of qualitative training of national cadres in various disciplines, with the aim of tackling the market's irregular labour, rehabilitating nationals with skills and talents, and overcoming the labour market's shortage of skilled Bahrainis.

