The United states' President Joe Biden is indebted to Saudi Arabia's leadership role in making Yemen' truce succeed before the start of the month of Ramadan.



President Biden has issued an official statement published by the White House on April 1 regarding the UN-mediated truce in Yemen, saying that he welcomes the statement issued by the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen on the announcement of a two-month truce in Yemen, starting from Saturday, April 2, which marks the first day of Ramadan.



Biden said, “I am grateful for the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and Oman in bringing this initiative to fruition before the holy month of Ramadan.”



“This initiative is a long-awaited reprieve for the Yemeni people” he said, noting that “the ceasefire must be adhered to, and as I have said before, it is imperative that we end this war.”



The US president said that after seven years of conflict, negotiators must undertake the hard and necessary work to reach political compromises that can bring about an enduring future of peace for all the people of Yemen. =



Biden confirmed that the US will work to deter threats to its friends and partners as it will continue to strive for de-escalation and peace throughout the region.



It is noteworthy that on earlier Friday, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and the Yemeni government stated that the parties to the conflict agreed to the truce, which would come into effect as of Saturday, April 2, at 19:00.



The UN envoy to Yemen announced that the parties to the Yemeni crisis have responded positively to the truce, which includes stopping all military operations inside Yemen and across the border.



The envoy has also indicated the possibility of renewing the truce with the consent of the parties.



The parties agreed on the possibility of fuel ships entering the port of Hodeidah and operating commercial flights to specific destinations to and from Sanaa International Airport, the envoy said, adding that the parties had agreed to meet regarding the opening roads in Taiz and other governorates.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).