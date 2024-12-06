Muscat: Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, inaugurated its first branch in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The opening of the new branch came in line with the Bank’s strategic initiative to expand its branch network and enable customers to benefit from the banking services and facilities offered, wherever they are.

The new branch is designed to elevate the banking experience by integrating modern safety, security, and technological solutions. This inauguration underscores the Bank’s commitment to providing high-quality services in a comfortable environment, allowing customers to process their transactions efficiently and securely.

Al Jabal Al Akhdar branch will be an addition to the 20 branches already operating in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. Bank Muscat currently takes immense pride in its expansive network of branches reaching a total of 186. Furthermore, the Bank owns more than 900 ATMs, CDMs, and multi-use machines distributed across the Sultanate.

Strategically located amidst key commercial hubs, Al Jabal Al Akhdar branch offers a comprehensive range of banking services tailored to meet diverse customer needs, including a variety of personal, housing, and auto financing options, as well as the ability to request debit, credit, and prepaid cards, and open accounts, benefit from safety deposit lockers, as well as, financial services via ATMs, CDMs, including withdrawals, check deposits and bill payments. Besides, the branch caters to the needs of people with disabilities, offering accessible facilities and self-service banking devices.

On this occasion, a number of customers in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar commended this step taken by the Bank, considering that the new branch will represent a vital addition to enhance customer accessibility to banking services.

Ahmed Hamed Al Nabhani, Municipal Council Member in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, said: “The opening of Al Jabal Al Akhdar branch is regarded as a crucial step towards improving banking services for the community. Al Jabal Al Akhdar has grown in prominence due to its economic and commercial activity and ability to attract investment, since the Wilayat is a popular tourist destination for visitors from all over the world duo to its unique tourist resorts and moderate climate.”

On his part, Faisal Musabeh Al Saqri, a customer, said: “We appreciate this initiative from Bank Muscat. This new branch will help customers save time and effort while enjoying the various banking services provided. Bank Muscat has a large network of branches that cater to the needs of customers across Oman. Al Jabal Al Akhdar is undergoing continual growth, with new tourist facilities being developed to keep up with its growing popularity year after year. The local community and visitors will now be able to benefit from the financing options and excellent service that will definitely be offered by this new branch.”

Speaking on the inauguration, Abdulnasir N. Al Raisi, General Manager, Personal Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “We are pleased to celebrate the inauguration of the Bank’s first branch in Al Jabal Al Akhdar. The Bank’s expansion strategy is a vital component of our commitment to enhancing customer accessibility to banking services and financial inclusion. The inauguration of Al Jabal Al Akhdar branch not only strengthen our presence in a key tourist destination but also demonstrates our dedication to supporting local communities and businesses. By providing tailored banking services, we aim to empower our customers and foster economic growth in the area.”

Commenting on the importance of the new branch, Taya Eid Bait Sabeea, Deputy General Manager - Interior Regions, Bank Muscat, said: “The Willayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar is considered a popular tourist destination throughout the year. Recently, it also garnered the attention of numerous investors from both public and private sectors. This increasing attention is expected to support many development projects to benefit the local community. Bank Muscat recognizes the need to provide banking services and facilities that meet the needs of individual and institutional customers. The Bank is committed to developing its services and launching innovative products to keep pace with the latest global trends in the sector. I would like to take this opportunity to invite our valued customers to visit the new branch and benefit from the services offered.”

Bank Muscat’s branches across Oman offer specialised services to facilitate customers’ needs, including financing products like personal finance, “Baituna” housing finance, “Sayyarati” auto finance; cards services, and account opening services among others.

The Bank is also working to strengthen its leadership position in electronic banking services and facilities via digital channels, such as mobile and Internet banking. Customers are increasingly using these channels to conduct a variety of transactions such as bill payment, local and international money transfers, and requests for new products and services.

