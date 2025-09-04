Bahrain - The value of Bahrain's non-oil imports increased by 17% reaching to BD544 million ($1443 million) in July 2025 in comparison with BD464 million for same month in 2024.

The total value of non-oil exports (national origin) decreased by 1% to reach BD333 million ($883.30 million) during July 2025, compared to BD337 million for same month in 2024.

IMPORTS

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 69% of the total value of imports, according to the July 2025 Foreign Trade report issued by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD72 million (13%), followed by Brazil with BD53 million (10%) and Australia with 51 million (9%).

Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD58 million (11%), followed by Other Aluminum Oxide with BD47 million (9%) and Parts for Aircraft Engins being the third with BD27 million (5%).

EXPORTS

The top 10 countries in exports (National Origin) accounted for 74% of the exports (National Origin) value. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD80 million (24%). The US was second with BD41 million (12%) and The United Arab Emirate was third with BD29 million (9%).

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys recorded as the top products exported in July 2025 with BD93 million (28%), followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed with a value of BD44 million (13%) and Aluminum Wire not Alloyed with BD19 million (6%).

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 3% to reach BD63 million during July 2025, compared to BD61 million for same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in Re-exports accounted for 86% of the re-exported value. The United Arab Emirate ranked first with BD22 million (35%) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD13 million (21%) and Singapore with BD8 million (13%).

As per the report, Four Wheel Drive was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD7 million (11%), followed by Parts for other Gas Turbines BD4.8 million (8%), and Turbo-Jets came third with BD4.5 million (7%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD148 million in July 2025 compared to a deficit of BD66 million dinars in July 2024.

