THE government has been urged to suspend municipal and legal action against food truck owners, with MPs and councillors stressing the need for talks to find a sustainable solution to the problems faced by the industry.

A group of legislators led by Mohammed Al Olaiwi, who visited food trucks in Buhair yesterday, submitted an urgent proposal calling for a designated zone to be allocated for their operations.

“We cannot allow hasty decisions to jeopardise the livelihoods of these entrepreneurs,” said Mr Al Olaiwi, who is vice-chairman of the Parliament’s services committee. “We must ensure that a suitable and sustainable solution is in place before any further action is taken,” he added.

The threat of action against food trucks comes amid growing concerns from municipalities regarding the unauthorised use of public spaces.

The Capital Trustees Authority, alongside other local governing municipal bodies, have issued notices to food truck operators, asking them to remove their vehicles from certain locations such as Juffair, Al Sayah, Budaiya Highway, Zallaq, Buhair, Buri and Karbabad. The municipalities argue that the presence of trucks in these areas has contributed to overcrowding, traffic issues and concerns over hygiene and waste management.

However, several MPs and municipal councillors have rallied behind food truck owners, advocating for the suspension of municipal action until a solution is found.

The food truck industry sees the move as an ‘unwarranted attack on their livelihoods’, especially as many owners prefer operating in high-traffic areas to ensure their success.

Mr Al Olaiwi, who is championing the proposal with four other MPs, believes that the removal of trucks from popular locations without providing an alternative would significantly harm the industry, potentially leading to the closure of numerous small businesses.

“The food truck industry is an essential part of our local culture and economy,” he said.

Buhair MP Mohammed Al Rifai said the sudden action against truck owners has created unnecessary panic.

“The removal of food trucks from my area has come because the place would be leased for investments, expected early next year,” he claimed.

“May be that’s the case, but no alternative site has been given. There are no clear regulations for food trucks and owners are willing to pay municipal fees on site, so why aren’t there real solutions?”

Food truck owners, many of whom have invested considerable amounts of money and time into building their

businesses, argue that the removal from prime locations will force them into less desirable areas, ultimately harming their ability to survive in an increasingly competitive market.

They have appealed to the government for more understanding and support.

They have also called for the establishment of designated spaces or zones where they can operate legally and without fear of eviction.

“I am willing to pay municipal fees, but there is no system through which I can pay,” said food trucks’ spokesman Mohammed Eid.

“We are looking for a decent living and are law abiding, but when there is no clarity, why are we being pursued with legal and municipal action?”

Supporters of the food truck industry have rallied behind the cause, highlighting its positive impact on local economies.

“Food trucks are not only a source of affordable and diverse cuisine but also contribute to the vibrancy and dynamism of urban areas,” said municipal councillor Abdulla Daraj.

“Food truck owners, political leaders, and municipal authorities must work together to ensure that a fair and equitable solution is found – one that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship while addressing the legitimate concerns of urban planning and public safety,” said councillor Mubarak Faraj.

