CIVIL and charity societies could be exempt from paying government fees.

Parliament yesterday unanimously approved a proposal in this regard by five MPs led by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi has proposed setting up a primary and intermediate school for girls in Wadi Al Sail.

Parliament’s services committee has recommended its approval. The Education Ministry told the committee that a school for the area was already in the pipeline, awaiting budget allocation.

Other proposals approved and also referred to the Cabinet for review were:

- Constructing a multi-purpose hall for Isa Town residents. The Social Development Ministry said MPs should approach philanthropists or sponsors to fund the facility.

- Using the former site of Al Khansa and Ibn Sina schools in Old Manama to build social government homes.

- Buying the Demistan coastline from its private owners for public use.

- Cancelling the Mazaya (social housing financing) scheme and replacing it with another. The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry said it could develop other financing schemes to replace Mazaya in partnership with Parliament.

- Cancelling interest on loans for government housing services. The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry said it was against proper Islamic banking practices.

- Developing Shaikh Salman Highway, Wali Al Ahd and Riffa Highways, which are around the Riffa Clock Tower. The Works and Interior ministries said the plan was to expand the three routes to absorb more traffic with consultants asked to present the best options.

Meanwhile, Parliament postponed for review a debate and vote on a proposal to review all national projects and their impact on the economy.

The financial and economic affairs committee has recommended rejecting the proposal, saying that the Economic Development Board was already handling the task.

Draft amendments to the 2002 National Audit Office Law that would see Bahrain’s sports and labour unions’ federations come under the scrutiny of the National Audit Office (NAO) have been postponed to allow the acting Labour Minister to attend.

The government has asked MPs to rethink the matter, pointing out that the NAO only scrutinises public assets and not private finances.

The Cabinet, in a letter, pointed out that such entities are monitored through their administrative and financial reports at the end of each year, which are audited externally.

The government has been backed by the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, the Labour Ministry, Bahrain Free Labour Federations’ Union (Al Hurr) and the NAO.

MPs also unanimously approved a draft reply to His Majesty King Hamad’s address at the opening of the National Assembly’s new term last month with changes and additions presented during the session.