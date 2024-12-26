The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry announced the commencement of implementing the plan for eligible citizens and allocating financing under the “Tas’heel” and “Mazaya” programmes.This follows the order of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the distribution of 6,900 housing services to citizens. Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi announced that the ministry has started receiving the first groups of beneficiaries after finalising the list of eligible candidates. Additional groups will be contacted in the next stages to complete the allocation and delivery procedures for housing services.

The minister added that alongside the ministry’s efforts, financing banks for the “Tas’heel” and “Mazaya” programmes have started reaching out to candidates to finalise loan disbursement procedures. The ministry and Eskan Bank have been in continuous co-ordination with the banks since the issuance of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s order, ensuring the joint plan to provide housing services is implemented effectively.

Ms Al Romaihi highlighted that the ministry and banks are working to simplify procedures for citizens and speed up the delivery of housing services as planned.Eskan Bank general manager Abdulla Talib underscored that the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry, in co-ordination with the bank, has initiated collaboration with the banks financing the “Tas’heel”, “Mazaya,” and Mazaya (new category) programmes to expedite the necessary procedures for allocating and disbursing housing finance amounts.

Mr Talib noted that the bank is monitoring the co-ordination plan for receiving citizens benefiting from the financing services, which commenced yesterday, ensuring the provision of necessary support and facilitation to ensure citizens benefit quickly and smoothly from the services offered.Ms Al Romaihi announced the commencement of construction work to implement 1,269 housing units in the third phase of the Sitra Housing City project, in co-operation with the Chinese company CMEC.

This came during her field visit to follow up on the progress of work in the stages of construction of housing units.She pointed out that the progress in the construction of the units of the second phase of the city, which was launched last March, has reached 40 per cent.

This phase provides 531 housing units, and it is hoped that they will be ready by 2025.She reviewed the components of the third phase of the Sitra Housing City project, in addition to secondary infrastructure works, which include providing a 23.6km network of main and secondary roads, a 22.8km sewage network, a 27.6km rainwater drainage network, in addition to a 26.6km integrated lighting network.

